JOOR Continues Expansion in Asia Through Office Opening in Shanghai

NEW YORK, June 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- JOOR , the world’s leading digital wholesale platform, announced the opening of its office in Shanghai, China. This announcement builds on JOOR’s strong global footprint and is the company’s third office in Asia-Pacific, following JOOR’s expansion in Melbourne and Tokyo. With more than 12,500 brands and over 325,000 retailers from around the world using the platform today, JOOR is the world’s premier wholesale management platform and the first to establish a presence in China.



JOOR has seen a significant increase in wholesale transactions being placed on its platform from the APAC region and has opened an office to fuel this continued growth and provide a high level of customer service to its client base. In 2021, wholesale volume ordered by APAC-based retailers is +139% YoY and wholesale volume for APAC-based brands is +419% YoY.

“As the leading global player in our space, we realize the importance of a strong presence in Asia-Pacific, notably in greater China,” explained Kristin Savilia, CEO of JOOR. “The establishment of JOOR Shanghai will allow us to provide frictionless wholesale management to the range of fine brands and retailers across the country. It builds on our existing leadership position in North America and Europe, and we expect continued expansion across the Asia-Pacific region.”

JOOR is headquartered in New York City and has offices in Los Angeles, Philadelphia, Paris, London, Milan, Madrid, Berlin, Melbourne and Tokyo. Through this network of global offices, JOOR brands and retailers have access to 24/7 customer support, 365 days per year. Fashion brands using JOOR are assigned a dedicated customer success manager and have access to their own integration manager during the onboarding process, all in local language. This level of service and support is just one reason why JOOR enjoyed 98% retention of its global brands from 2019 to 2020.

JOOR Shanghai is now open in the Changning district of Shanghai. For more information, visit joor.com .

About JOOR

JOOR is the world’s leading digital wholesale platform, with over $1.5Bn in wholesale transactions processed every month. More than 12,500 brands and over 325,000 curated fashion retailers across 144 countries connect on the platform every day. With a commitment to fueling the advancement and growth of both brands and retailers, JOOR provides an ecosystem that combines dynamic virtual showrooms with collaborative tools including JOOR Passport, which centralizes the trade show experience across multiple global fashion events. JOOR users have greater flexibility, visibility, performance and insights into their business. JOOR is headquartered in New York City and has offices in Shanghai, Los Angeles, Philadelphia, Paris, London, Milan, Madrid, Berlin, Melbourne and Tokyo. For more information visit: JOOR.com.

