Global mRNA vaccine and therapeutics market size to expand substantially through 2030

Selbyville, Delaware, June 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Seasoned analysts cite that global mRNA vaccine and therapeutics market size is projected to grow significantly between 2021-2030 to be appraised at USD 29672.31 million in 2025. Application of mRNA in cancer therapies and development of the Covid-19 vaccine are key factors credited for this growth. Rising number of cancer patients coupled with standardization of its treatment will also aid industry expansion.

Statistical data such as market size & valuation, production & consumption volume, and growth rate estimates are incorporated in the report. Furthermore, it examines the marketplace extensively by bifurcating it based on product gamut, end user spectrum, and region. Also, Covid-19 impact on business landscape is also elucidated.

The research literature provides in-depth profiling of leading companies, their investments portfolio, profit margins, market position, and product catalogue. Production capacity, industry share, and regional foothold for each company are given as well.

For the unversed, mRNA vaccine and therapeutics require less money to produce as compared to traditional medicines and offer higher effectiveness and enhanced immunogenicity. They are developed with the help of advanced technologies, having more efficacy against pathogens.

Increasing incidences of infectious ailments such as HIV and chronic diseases like cancer, cardiovascular disorders, and diabetes will also facilitate industry proliferation. Moreover, surging demand for vaccines for influenza, Ebola, HIV, and other viral illnesses, coupled with the inability of conventional methods to find vaccines on time will spur market growth.

Market segmentation overview:

Based on product gamut, global mRNA vaccine and therapeutics market is bifurcated into infectious disease vaccines, cancer vaccines, Covid-19 vaccines, autoimmune diseases, and others. Among these, the covid-19 vaccines segment is anticipated to hold a significant industry share by the end of forecast period.

Meanwhile, the industry space is divided into hospitals & clinics, research & organizations, and others when speaking of end-user gamut.

Regional fragmentation analysis:

As per expert verbatim, North America held majority of the worldwide mRNA vaccine and therapeutics market share for non-covid-19 vaccines in the recent past, owing to growing fund infusions, favorable regulations by government, and increasing focus to develop transformative therapeutics. Emphasis on establishing precision medicine will also contribute to this growth.

Competitive landscape review:

Key players shaping global mRNA vaccine and therapeutics market dynamics are Pfizer Inc., Bayer AG, GlaxoSmithKline plc, AstraZeneca plc, Intellia Therapeutics, Sangamo Therapeutics Inc., Moderna Inc., BioNTech SE, C.H. Boehringer Sohn AG & Co. KG, and CRISPR Therapeutics AG.

