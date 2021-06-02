Worldwide Tilapia Industry to 2026 - by Farmed vs Wild Capture, Region, Species, Product and Sector

Dublin, June 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Tilapia Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global tilapia market exhibited moderate growth during 2015-2020. Tilapia belongs to the family 'Cichlidae' and is largely freshwater fish which dwells in shallow streams, ponds, rivers and lakes. Tilapia is one of the most consumed farmed fishes in the world. Historically, this versatile fish was of great importance in mainly African and the Middle Eastern regions. But now, it is consumed across the globe and gaining popularity in Asian and American countries. It is inexpensive and mild in taste which makes it a good substitute for expensive alternatives such as salmon.



The rapid expansion of aquaculture has catalysed the growth of the tilapia industry globally. Tilapia, being an ideal choice for fish farming, has now become the second most cultured species after carps. Since, it is omnivorous, hard and have good resistance to diseases, they are affordable and easy even for small farmers to grow. In addition to this, the growing health consciousness among people and demand for protein-rich diet also drive the demand for tilapia since it contains vitamin B, iron, vitamin D, selenium and omega-3 fatty acids. Moreover, the improvements in genetic technology, selective breeding and increasing government initiatives to support aquaculture business are also stimulating the growth of the tilapia market. Looking forward, the publisher expects the global tilapia market to grow at a CAGR of 6.1% during 2021-2026.



Report Scope



Market Breakup by Farmed Vs Wild Capture

Farmed

Wild Capture

Based on the farmed vs wild capture, farmed tilapia currently dominates the market and is followed by the wild tilapia.



Market Breakup by Region

China

Indonesia

Egypt

Bangladesh

Philippines

Brazil

Thailand

Others

Based on the region, China currently holds majority of the market share in the global tilapia market.



Market Breakup by Species

Nile Tilapia

Tilapias Nei

Blue Nile Tilapia

Mozambique Tilapia

Others

Nile tilapia currently represents the leading segment, accounting for majority of the market share.



Market Breakup by Product

Frozen Fillets

Whole Fish

Fresh Fillets

Others

Frozen fillets currently represent the largest product type accounting for the highest market share.



Market Breakup by Sector

Institutional

Retail

Based on the sector, the global tilapia market has been segmented into institutional and retail sector.

Competitive Landscape

The report has also examined the competitive landscape of the global tilapia market.



Key Questions Answered in This Report:

How has the global tilapia market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?

What are the key regional markets in the global tilapia industry?

What has been the impact of COVID-19 on the global tilapia industry?

What is the breakup of global tilapia market based on the farmed vs wild capture?

What is the breakup of global tilapia market based on the species?

What is the breakup of global tilapia market based on the product?

What is the breakup of global tilapia market based on the sector?

What are the price trends of tilapia?

What are the various stages in the value chain of the tilapia industry?

What are the key driving factors and challenges in the tilapia industry?

What is the structure of the tilapia industry and who are the key players?

What is the degree of competition in the tilapia industry?

How is tilapia processed?

