Chin Rare Earth Markets, 2016-2020 & 2021-2025

Dublin, June 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Investigation Report on the Chinese Rare Earth Market 2021-2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

According to this analysis, driven by low mining costs and low environmental protection costs, in the 1990s, Chinese enterprises started mining and exporting rare earth on a large scale.

In the past decade, China's rare earth reserves fell sharply. Its proportion in the global rare earth reserves once exceeded 70% while at the end of 2020, the proportion was only 38%. From 1998 to 2015, the Chinese government introduced an export quota licensing system for rare earth.

In China, there is also a total control index system for rare earth ore (rare earth oxide REO) mining. The Rare Earth Mining Index is an enterprise mining index promulgated by the State Council of China, targeting strategic metal resources such as rare earth, tungsten, and molybdenum. In 2020, China's total control indicators for the mining, smelting and separation of rare earth ore (rare earth oxide REO) are 140,000 tons and 135,000 tons respectively. Compared with 2019, mineral products increased by 6.1%, and smelting and separated products increased by 6.3% in 2020.

According to the analyst analysis, the mining and refining of rare earth in China is monopolized by six major state-owned enterprises (SOEs). Non-SOEs only have access to downstream industries such as the production and application of rare earth materials.

At present, the annual production capacity of rare earth separation enterprises in China is about 400,000 tons, and the global annual demand is about 200,000 tons. The international market demand is about 90,000-100,000 tons, and the domestic market demand is about 100,000 tons.

China's rare earth dominance in the global market still exists, but its dominant advantage is gradually weakening. With the increase in local mining efforts in the United States, Japan, Australia and other countries, China's rare earth production has fallen from 81.4% in 2016 to 58.3% in 2020. In 2020, China's actual production of rare earth will exceed 150,000 tons, which is higher than the quota. The reason is that there are illegal mining and smuggling. There is no tax to engage in illegal mining and smuggling of rare earth, and the profit rate is very high, so it cannot be completely eliminated.

The analysis shows that the prices of rare earth oxides and metals in China in 2020 are mostly higher than that in 2019. With the continuous escalation of the Chinese government's crackdown on the illegal mining of rare earth and the adoption of policies such as the national reserve of rare earth, it is expected that rare earth prices can increase in the next few years.

The downstream demand for rare earth is divided into five major sectors: permanent magnet materials, catalytic materials, luminescent materials, polishing materials, and hydrogen storage materials. With the rapid development of global high-tech industries, rare earth is being applied to more high-tech fields and the consumption of rare earth new materials is growing rapidly. The new energy vehicle industry, the wind power industry and other consumers of rare earth all have a promising future, which promotes the development of the rare earth industry.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Concept of the Rare Earth Industry

1.1 Definition and Classification of Rare Earths

1.2 Global Distribution of Rare Earth Ores and Production Volume of Rare Earths

2 Supply of and Demand for Rare Earths in China, 2016-2020

2.1 Development of China's Rare Earth Industry

2.1.1 History of Rare Earth Production in China

2.1.2 Distribution of Rare Earth Ores in China

2.1.3 Production Volume of Legal Rare Earths in China, 2016-2020

2.1.4 Actual Production Volume of Rare Earths in China

2.1.5 Consumption of Rare Earths in China

2.1.6 Price Trend of Rare Earths in China

2.2 Development Environment for China's Rare Earth Industry

2.2.1 Chinese Government's Policies on the Rare Earth Industry

2.2.2 Economic Environment for China's Rare Earth Industry

2.3 Global Consumption of Rare Earths, 2016-2020

2.3.1 Overview of Global Consumption

2.3.2 Consumption of Rare Earths in China

2.3.3 Consumption of Rare Earths in the U.S.

2.3.4 Consumption of Rare Earths in Japan

2.4 China's Rare Earth Exports

2.4.1 Legal Exports

2.4.2 Illegal Mining and Smuggling

3 Analysis on Downstream Applications of Rare Earths in China, 2016-2020

3.1 Rare-earth Magnets

3.2 Rare Earth Luminescent Materials

3.3 Rare Earth Hydrogen Storage Materials

3.4 Rare Earth Polishing Materials

3.5 Rare Earth Catalytic Materials

4 Analysis of Major Rare Earth Mining and Refining Enterprises in China, 2016-2020

4.1 China Minmetals Corporation

4.2 Aluminum Corporation of China Limited (CHALCO)

4.3 Baotou Steel (Group) Co., Ltd.

4.4 Xiamen Tungsten Industry Co., Ltd.

4.5 Ganzhou Rare Earth Group Co., Ltd.

4.6 Guangdong Rare Earths Industry Group Co., Ltd.

5 Major Producers of Rare Earth Materials in China, 2016-2020

5.1 Lingyi Itech (Guangdong) Company

5.2 Beijing Zhongke Sanhuan High-tech Co., Ltd.

5.3 Guangdong Weihua Corporation

5.4 Guangdong Fenghua Advanced Technology Holding Co., Ltd.

5.5 Yantai Zhenghai Magnetic Material Co., Ltd.

5.6 Innuovo Technology Co., Ltd.

5.7 China Minmetals Rare Earth Co., Ltd.

5.8 Guangsheng Nonferrous Metals Co., Ltd.

5.9 Fujian Mindong Electric Power Co., Ltd.

5.10 Tiantong Holdings Co., Ltd.

5.11 Antai Technology Co., Ltd.

5.12 Hunan Corun New Energy Co., Ltd.

5.13 Ningbo Yunsheng Co., Ltd.

5.14 Nordisk Investment Co., Ltd.

5.15 China Northern Rare Earth (Group) High-Tech Co., Ltd.

5.16 Jiangxi Copper Industry Co., Ltd.

5.17 Aluminum Corporation of China Limited

5.18 China Nonferrous Metals Industry's Foreign Engineering and Construction Co., Ltd.

5.19 Grinm Advanced Materials Co.,Ltd.

5.20 Tibet Mining Development Co., Ltd.

5.21 Pengqi Technology Development Co., Ltd.

5.22 Chengdu Yinhe Magnet Co., Ltd.

5.23 Hengdian Group Dongci Magnetics Co., Ltd.

5.24 Sinosteel Anhui Tianyuan Technology Co., Ltd.

5.25 Bgrimm Technology Co., Ltd.

5.26 Shenghe Resources Holdings Co., Ltd.

5.27 Xiamen Tungsten Co., Ltd.

5.28 Minmetals Development Co., Ltd.

6 Prospect of China's Rare Earth Industry, 2021-2025

6.1 Factors Influencing Development of China's Rare Earth Industry, 2021-2025

6.2 Forecast on Supply of Rare Earths in China, 2021-2025

6.3 Forecast on Investment Opportunities in China's Rare Earth Industry, 2021-2025

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/gb98pe