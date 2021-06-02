Wedge Expands Growth Team, Welcomes Two New Hires

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich., June 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Wedge , the modern recruiting platform turning video screening into a competitive advantage, today announced the strategic hiring of HR tech industry insiders Barbara Lorenzi and Sean Paulseth as the company builds out its growth team. The move comes weeks after Wedge closed $1.6 M in additional funding to support its accelerated journey to make hiring faster and easier.



Lorenzi and Paulseth join Wedge as Vice Presidents of Sales, set to establish and expand new and existing relationships across verticals and regions. Based in the Atlanta area, Lorenzi brings deep expertise in HR and talent management, having worked most recently as a Client Program Partner at Yochana IT Solutions, a complete staffing and recruitment firm. Throughout her career, Lorenzi has held sales executive roles at Scout Exchange, Partners Consulting and Comcast.

“The success Wedge has achieved is a testament to both the team’s vision and the product’s excellence,” Lorenzi commented. “I’m excited to join this amazing organization, helping to extend our reach and support leading employers looking to speed up and improve their recruiting processes.”

Located in the Toronto area, Paulseth previously worked as the top Enterprise Account Executive at talent intelligence software provider Ideal, ahead of the company’s acquisition by Ceridian. Before that, he held national and global account executive roles at Key Media, where he launched the company’s HR technology segment, encompassed by hrtechnologynews.com and the HR Tech Summits in Toronto, New York and Singapore.

Paulseth shared, “Wedge is in a unique position having built a solution that makes it possible to connect with candidates anytime, anywhere. I’m excited to join Wedge at this pivotal stage, working with Barbara and the rest of the team to define what’s next for our sales operations.”

Wedge co-founder and CEO Matt Baxter concluded, “Given recent conditions, from the overnight move to remote hiring to the current shift towards a hybrid workforce model, recruiting keeps evolving. As a result, traditional hiring methods won’t cut it in the here and now. Barbara and Sean understand what’s needed now, having direct experience in the HR tech space that will help Wedge continue to grow and scale.”

About Wedge