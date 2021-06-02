Global WholeHealth Partners Corp (GWHP-OTC) has Signed an Agreement With Dr. Vu Le to be the Medical Director for the CLIA WAIVED Mobile Laboratory

Global Will be Using All CLIA WAIVED Lab to Test for COVID 19 Antigen, Antibody, and the Other 15 Tests that are CLIA WAIVED that Global Carries; Company is Bringing Testing to Patients at Schools & Work

SAN CLEMENTE, CA, June 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire – Global WholeHealth Partners Corp. (OTC: GWHP), a company that offers one of the largest lines of COVID 19 tests including SARS-CoV-2 viruses and that states that its Antibody IgG/IgM tests that they offer are capable of detecting all the current identified SARS-CoV-2 viruses, today announced that they will be bringing their tests directly to the homes and offices of patients in need. To help implement this outreach program, the Company has signed an agreement with Dr. Vu Le to be the Medical Director for the Company’s CLIA WAIVED Mobile Laboratory.

The Company offers one of the largest lines of COVID 19 tests, including the strains identified in the United Kingdom (B.1.1.7), South Africa (B.1.351), and Brazil (P.1) strain contains multiple mutations, most reflected in the S gene, which encodes the spike protein.

Global WholeHealth Partners Corp. (OTC: GWHP) provides cutting edge technology using In-vitro Diagnostic (IVD) Real-Time PCR Machines for detection of SARS-CoV-2 IgM/IgG antibodies in human serum, plasma, or whole blood. It has led the fight against vector borne terminal diseases such as Ebola, ZIKA, Dengue, Malaria, Influenza and Tuberculosis, Corona Viruses, and among other vector borne diseases, with an FDA Certificate of Exportability (2260-11-2019). The company was founded on March 7, 2013 and is headquartered in San Clemente, CA.

Mr. Charles Strongo, the CEO and Chairman of Global WholeHealth Partners Inc., said: “Global understands the need to be ahead of the virus to conquer the virus. We recognize that there is a crucial need for faster testing and faster results when it comes to fighting the COVID. Global WholeHealth Partners knows that the quicker the test results can be reviewed by a Front-Line Healthcare Worker, the quicker we can stop the spread of this disease.”

Dr. Vu Le has been a practicing physician for more than 10 years and knows the value of being able to bring testing to the people.

Mr. Strongo continued: “We are happy to have added Dr. Le to our team. He will create, coordinate and implement our push to have children at school and adults at work to get vaccinated as quickly as possible.”

About Global WholeHealth Partners Corp

GWHP develops, manufactures, and markets in vitro diagnostic (IVD) tests for OTC, or consumer-use as well as professional rapid diagnostic point-of-care (POC) test kits for hospitals, physicians' offices, and medical clinics in the US and abroad. The Company has the capacity to deliver hundreds of thousands of tests and can ramp up to 1 million tests per day and the Company presently has 56 products FDA approved and many are Approved for OTC use, and 9 POC products approved by the FDA, many of which are approved for OTC use, and 15 POC products approved by the CLIA WAIVED FDA.

