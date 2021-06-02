TTI Selects Anaqua to Power its Drive for Enhanced Patent Management

BOSTON, June 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Anaqua, the leading innovation and intellectual property management technology provider, today announced that Techtronic Industries (TTI), a world leader in power tools and cordless technology, has selected Anaqua to help drive business value from TTI’s innovation and expanding patent portfolio.



TTI will use Anaqua’s AQX IP management system for patent management, with integrated patent analytics provided through Anaqua’s AcclaimIP solution, and patent annuities delivered through Anaqua Services.

An innovator in cordless technology, spanning power tools, hand tools, outdoor power equipment, floor care appliances, and accessories, TTI has an extensive IP portfolio, including brands such as MILWAUKEE, RYOBI and HOOVER recognized for their deep heritage and cordless product platforms, safety, productivity and innovation. The company’s mission is to transform how work is conducted in home improvement, repair, maintenance, construction, and infrastructure industries through the development of environmentally friendly cordless technology.

Bob Romeo, CEO of Anaqua, said: “TTI is a company that continues to innovate and change the way that things are done, with a product range that includes many world-leading brands. We are delighted to be selected by TTI to help them drive enhanced innovation and IP management processes throughout their global network.”

About Anaqua

Anaqua, Inc. is a premium provider of integrated intellectual property (IP) management technology solutions and services. Anaqua’s AQX platform combines best practice workflows with big data analytics and tech-enabled services to create an intelligent environment designed to inform IP strategy, enable IP decision-making, and streamline IP operations. Today, nearly half of the top 100 U.S. patent filers and global brands, as well as a growing number of law firms worldwide use Anaqua’s solutions. Over one million IP executives, attorneys, paralegals, administrators, and innovators use the platform for their IP management needs. The company’s global operations are headquartered in Boston, with offices across the U.S., Europe, and Asia. For additional information, please visit anaqua.com, or on LinkedIn.

About TTI

Techtronic Industries is a world leader in Power Tools, Accessories, Hand Tools, Outdoor Power Equipment, and Floor Care for Do-It-Yourself (DIY), professional and industrial users in the home improvement, repair, maintenance, construction and infrastructure industries. The Company is committed to accelerating the transformation of these industries through superior environmentally friendly cordless technology. The TTI brands such as MILWAUKEE, RYOBI and HOOVER are recognized worldwide for their deep heritage and cordless product platforms of superior quality, outstanding performance, safety, productivity and compelling innovation.

Founded in 1985 and listed on the Stock Exchange of Hong Kong (“SEHK”) in 1990, TTI is included in the Hang Seng Index as one of their fifty constituent stocks. The Company maintains a powerful brand portfolio, global manufacturing and product development footprint, healthy financial position with record 2020 worldwide sales of US$9.8 billion and over 48,000 employees. TTI designs, develops, manufactures and markets leading-edge, high-performance and high-quality emission free cordless power tools and equipment through a variety of distribution channels in a growing number of countries.

For more information, please visit www.ttigroup.com.

Company Contact:

Amanda Hollis

Associate Director, Communications

Anaqua

617-375-2626

ahollis@Anaqua.com