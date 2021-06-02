ROSINBOMB™ Featured in Exclusive Interview With Tommy Chong on CannabisRadio.com - Discusses Collaboration

RENO, Nev., June 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ROSINBOMB (OTC:ROSN), industry leading developer and manufacturer of the highly acclaimed ROSINBOMB line of solventless extraction presses and Industry Icon Tommy Chong, recently announced their exclusive collaboration to offer consumers a custom Tommy-art skinned Rosinbomb Rocket.



In celebration of the launch, Tommy was a featured guest on CannabisRadio.com’s Blunt Business Show which can be heard here . The in-depth and insightful conversation between the show’s host Brasco and Tommy was highlighted by Tommy’s excitement in describing his enthusiasm for the Rosinbomb Rocket as well as colorful tales of his relationship with cannabis throughout the years and his unvarnished thoughts on legalization.

During the interview Tommy expressed is excitement for this exclusive collaboration in which his personal artwork and handwritten signature adorn each Rosinbomb Tommy Chong Rocket, “This rosin press does everything people use to do manually.” He stated., “This rosin press eliminates all the heavy labor, work, time and everything else and you get the purest of the pure!” he added as reference to Rosinbomb’s mission of enabling consumers to craft pure solventless extract.

Rosinbomb’s CEO, Fred Angelopoulos said, “Tommy Chong stands among the very few true Industry and Cultural icons within our industry. He has touted the healing and wellness benefits of cannabis for almost 50 years and has been a leader in.” Angelopoulos continued, “It has been our true pleasure and honor to have partnered with Tommy on this project and we look forward to future collaborations that celebrate Tommy, our products and the customers who appreciate us both.”

Ryan Mayer, Founder & President of Rosinbomb said, “Working with Tommy Chong is a testament to his legacy and our future. We are overjoyed at the positive response we’ve received from his fans and our collective customers. Mayer added, “Tommy is a legend and we felt strongly that our first collaboration with an influential figure in the industry should be with someone who is not just an ‘influencer’ but who is and always will be an icon and a champion for cannabis consumers the world over.”

The Tommy Chong Rocket priced at $549, is a limited offering and the presses will be individually hand signed by Tommy as part of a numbered collectible edition available exclusively at www.rosinbomb.com .

ROSINBOMB continues to be celebrated by experts and leading media outlets. Forbes.com called the Rocket ‘Revolutionary Technology That Creates Perfect THC/CBD Rosin Every time’ and Tech expert website Engadget named the Rocket ‘The Panini Press Of Weed.’

To view the complete line of Rosinbomb presses and accessories please visit http://www.rosinbomb.com . To view all the other exciting and engaging products from Tommy Chong. Please visit https://tommychong.com.

Product Information

Currently available ROSINBOMB™ products include the consumer targeted ROSINBOMB Rocket press along with the commercially targeted ROSINBOMB M-60 press and related accessories. The proprietary technology used in the hugely popular presses utilizes a combination of heat and pressure to generate quality, organic concentrates and essential oils at a competitive price. The produced extracts are clean, pure and, most importantly, solvent-less. Products are available for purchase through select distributors, retailers and directly at rosinbomb.com .

About ROSINBOMB

Rosinbomb (OTC:ROSN) has over five years of operating history developing and producing the ROSINBOMB™ line of rosin presses and accessories for extracting organic concentrates. Founded as a family company with deep roots in creating press technology for the organic fruit and vegetable juice market, ROSINBOMB presses require no chemicals or additional hardware to operate. The presses are plug-and-press out of the box. The technology uses patent pending techniques to optimize extraction potential and allow the user the ability to easily produce naturally-extracted, organic concentrates. Additional information can be found at rosinbomb.com .

About Chongson, Inc.

Chongson, Inc is Tommy Chong’s Licensing company. Chongson’s brand, Tommy Chong’s™, is a selection of the finest products available. There are a wide range of products offered under the brand with an emphasis on both THC and CBD based products that are selected by Tommy Chong and his Licensors. Tommy Chong’s™ was one of the first multi-territory “Celebrity” Cannabis brands, debuting in the California medical market and then expanding out to every medical and recreational state in the nation and worldwide where the products are legally permitted. Contact: info@tommychong.com media@chongson.com .

