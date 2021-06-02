Agrify Announces June 2021 Conference Participation

BURLINGTON, Mass., June 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Agrify Corporation (NasdaqCM:AGFY) (“Agrify” or the “Company”), a developer of highly advanced and proprietary precision hardware and software cultivation solutions for the indoor agriculture marketplace, today announced that Raymond Chang, Chief Executive Officer of Agrify, will participate at the following upcoming conference:



Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference will take place on June 3-4, 2021. Mr. Chang will present on June 3 at 11:35 a.m. ET and participate on “The Cannabis Industry's Path to Success: Key Ancillary Businesses” panel on June 3 at 12:35 p.m. ET. For more information and details on how to access the conference, please click here.



About Agrify (NasdaqCM:AGFY)

Agrify is a developer of premium grow solutions for the indoor agriculture marketplace. The Company uses data, science, and technology to empower its customers to be more efficient, more productive, and more intelligent about how they run their businesses. Agrify’s highly advanced and proprietary hardware and software solutions have been designed to help its customers achieve the highest quality, consistency, and yield, all at the lowest possible cost. For more information, please visit Agrify’s website at www.agrify.com .

