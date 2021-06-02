TELA Bio Announces Changes to its Board of Directors

MALVERN, Pa., June 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TELA Bio, Inc. ("TELA"), a commercial-stage medical technology company focused on designing, developing, and marketing innovative tissue reinforcement materials to address unmet needs in soft tissue reconstruction, today announced that it has appointed John Nosenzo, the Chief Commercial Officer of Bioventus Inc., to its board of directors effective June 2, 2021.



Concurrent with the appointment of John Nosenzo, as previously announced, our current board member Adele Olivia will be stepping down. Following these changes, TELA Bio's board will be composed of seven directors, six of whom are independent.

"I am very excited to welcome John to TELA Bio. His vast knowledge and experience in healthcare will be a valued addition to TELA Bio," said Antony Koblish, President and CEO of TELA Bio. "John has proven to be a strong leader throughout his career and has gained extensive experience in healthcare marketing and sales. We are looking forward to working with John and are privileged to have such a talented professional join us."

Koblish added, "Additionally, I would like to thank Adele for her time on the board and her long-standing commitment to TELA Bio. She has been a wonderful addition and added an impactful value. Her experience and knowledge of the medtech industry will be sorely missed, and we wish her the best."

About John Nosenzo

Mr. Nosenzo has served as the Chief Commercial Officer of Bioventus Inc., a global leader in innovations for active healing, since February 2017. Before joining Bioventus, Mr. Nosenzo spent six years at Beckman Coulter serving as its Senior Vice President, Global Customer Operations. Previously, Mr. Nosenzo spent six years with Siemens serving as Vice President of Sales, Medical Testing Systems before being promoted to Senior Vice President, General Manager - Americas, and later as Senior Vice President, Customer Relations Management. Mr. Nosenzo also spent time at Quest Diagnostics serving as Vice President, Marketing and Sales. Mr. Nosenzo began his long career in healthcare with Bayer Healthcare, dedicating 15 years to their pharmaceutical division in various sales roles, including Vice President of Sales, Generic Product Division and later, Vice President of Marketing and Sales, Specialty Products of the Schein Pharmaceutical Division. Mr. Nosenzo received an MBA from Adelphi University in marketing and management and holds a Bachelor of Science from St. John's University in pharmacy.

About TELA Bio, Inc.

TELA Bio Inc. (NASDAQ: TELA) is a commercial-stage medical technology company focused on designing, developing, and marketing innovative tissue reinforcement materials to address unmet needs in soft tissue reconstruction. The company is committed to providing patients with advanced, economically effective biologic material repair solutions to minimize long-term exposure to permanent synthetic materials and improve clinical outcomes. TELA Bio's OviTex® and OviTex PRS Reinforced Tissue Matrix products are purposefully designed to address the shortcomings of existing reinforcement materials in hernia repair, abdominal wall reconstruction, and plastic and reconstructive surgery. For more information, visit www.telabio.com.

