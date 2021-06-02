Otonomo to Participate in Upcoming Needham and Credit Suisse Virtual Investor Conferences

HERZLIYA, ISRAEL, June 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Otonomo Technologies Ltd. (Otonomo), an innovative platform and marketplace for vehicle data at the center of the tech revolution in the automotive and mobility space, today announced that Ben Volkow, Chief Executive Officer, will participate in the following upcoming virtual conferences:

· 5th Annual Needham Virtual Automotive Tech Conference. This conference will take place Tuesday, June 8, 2021. Ben Volkow will participate in a fireside chat at 10:15 a.m. ET, led by Jack Andrews, Needham’s Senior Analyst for big data and infrastructure software. Ben will also be available for one-on-one meetings throughout the day. Please contact your Needham salesperson to schedule a meeting. The webcast will be available on Otonomo’s website: https://otonomo.io/investor-events/

· Inaugural Credit Suisse Mobility Start-up Forum. This conference is on June 22nd, 2021. Ben will be available for one-on-one meetings during the day. Please contact your Credit Suisse salesperson to schedule a meeting.

This news follows Otonomo’s announcement on February 1, 2021, that it entered into a definitive agreement with Software Acquisition Group, Inc. II (Nasdaq: SAII), which would result in Otonomo becoming a publicly listed company. The combined Company will retain the Otonomo Technologies, Ltd. name, and its ordinary shares are expected to be listed on NASDAQ under the ticker symbol " OTMO".

About Otonomo

Otonomo fuels a data ecosystem of OEMs, fleets and more than 100 service providers. Our platform securely generates over 4 billion data points per day from over 40 million globally connected vehicles, then processes it to accelerate time to market services that improve in-and-around the car experiences. Privacy by design and neutrality are at the core of our platform, which enables GDPR, CCPA, and other privacy-regulation-compliant solutions through personal and aggregated data. Use cases include emergency services, mapping, EV management, subscription-based services, parking, predictive maintenance, insurance, media, in-vehicle services, traffic management, and smart city solutions. Otonomo has an R&D center and is headquartered in Israel, as well as an operating presence in the United States and Europe.

