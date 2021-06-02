GZ6G Technologies Expansion Continues with Opening of New Regional West Coast Office in Irvine, California

New 6,500 Square Foot Office Expansion Enables GZ6G Technologies to House All Four Divisions; Green Zebra Smart Labs, Green Zebra Smart Networks, Green Zebra Smart Data and Green Zebra Smart Media

LAS VEGAS, NV, June 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire – GZ6G Technologies (OTCMarkets: GZIC), the complete enterprise smart solutions provider for large venues and cities, has opened a new west coast regional office in Irvine, California, to accommodate rapid growth of its divisions and to leverage the area’s diverse technology-based talent pool. The new 6,500 square foot office space, which includes a warehouse, is located at One Technology Park at 1 Technology Drive, Building B, Suite B123, Irvine, California, and will house all four GZ6G Technologies’ Divisions; Green Zebra Smart Labs, Green Zebra Smart Networks, Green Zebra Smart Data, and Green Zebra Smart Media, as well as Human Resources and accounting.

“The decision to open our regional office in Irvine’s booming technology sector was a logical next step in our business growth and strategy,” said Coleman Smith, GZ6G Technologies President and CEO. “Irvine is known as the “City of Innovation” and is the home of numerous tech Fortune 1,000 companies. This location allows us the opportunity to expand our staffing capabilities with technologically focused individuals as well as increase our ability to support our current and future clients on the west coast.”

GZ6G Technologies will house all the divisions in these offices with plans to expand to other cities in the near future. The offices will also be a showroom for all the technology available for customers to experience, such as IoT software user engagement applications, Wi-Fi 6 technology, IPTV screens and high tech security cameras, etc.

This regional west coast office will also be a training center for future Green Zebra employees and house the sales and marketing teams for Green Zebra Smart Media and Green Zebra Smart Networks. For more information visit: GZ6G.com.

About GZ6G Technologies:

GZ6G Technologies is the complete enterprise smart solutions provider for large venues and cities. Focused on acquiring smart city solutions, developing innovative products, and overseeing smart cities and smart venues, GZ6G Technologies also assists in modernizing clients with innovative wireless IoT technology for the emerging 5G and Wi-Fi 6 marketplaces. Target markets include stadiums, airports, universities, and smart city projects. Ever evolving and innovative, GZ6G Technologies smart solutions consist of four divisions, Green Zebra Smart Networks: offers a fully integrated wireless and IT infrastructure solutions for enterprise opportunities. The Green Zebra technical teams will also provide both managed services support, and technical support for networking hardware and software for enterprise level clients. Green Zebra Smart Data: The Green Zebra Smart Data centers division will focus on safe and secure data management and cloud computing solutions for GZ6G Technologies divisions as well as co-location and hosting options for venues, cities, and customers. Green Zebra Smart Labs: IoT software applications integrated for commercial, industrial and user engagement technology, as well as artificial intelligence and analytics for historical data, operation forecasting and monetization purposes, to name a few. Green Zebra Smart Media, a majority-owned subsidiary of Gz6G Technology Corp: a full-service marketing and advertising division for clients that includes public relations, copywriting, branding, and all creative needs. Since 2017, GZ6G Technologies is the trusted, smart solutions provider for clients such as Governor’s Island, NY, and the city of New York, to name a few. For more information, visit www.GZ6G.com. Twitter @gz6tech

MEDIA Contact: Arlene Bordinhão

Arlene.b@brandltd.com

INVESTOR Contact: Coleman Smith

Cole@greenzebra.net

Safe Harbor Statement:

In addition to historical information, this press release may contain statements that constitute forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements contained in this press release include the intent, belief, or expectations of the company and members of its management team with respect to the company's future business operations and the assumptions upon which such statements are based.

Prospective investors are cautioned that any such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance, and involve risks and uncertainties, and that actual results may differ materially from those contemplated by such forward-looking statements.

Factors that could cause these differences include, but are not limited to, failure to complete anticipated sales under negotiations, lack of revenue growth, client discontinuances, failure to realize improvements in performance, efficiency and profitability, and adverse development with respect to litigation or increased litigation costs, the operation or performance of the Company's business units or the market price of its common stock.

Additional factors that would cause actual results to differ materially from those contemplated within this press release can also be found on the company's website. The company denies any responsibility to update any forward-looking statements.