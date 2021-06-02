Global 5G Testing Equipment Market Report 2021-2025: Market is Poised to Grow by $259.04 Million - Growing R&D and Deployment of 5G Network and Increasing Telecom Subscriber Base

Dublin, June 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global 5G Testing Equipment Market 2021-2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Global 5G testing equipment market is poised to grow by $259.04 million during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of almost 5%
The market is driven by the growing R&D and deployment of 5G network and increasing telecom subscriber base and rapid growth of the urban population.
The report on 5G testing equipment market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The 5G testing equipment market analysis includes product segment and geographic landscape.
This study identifies the increasing demand for improved network capacity to access connected services as one of the prime reasons driving the 5G testing equipment market growth during the next few years.
The robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading 5G testing equipment market vendors that include Anritsu Corp., Artiza Networks Inc., EXFO Inc., Fortive Corp., Intertek Group Plc, Keysight Technologies Inc., MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings Inc., Rohde & Schwarz GmbH & Co. KG, Teradyne Inc., and Viavi Solutions Inc.
Also, the 5G testing equipment market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.
The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/y3m5h7