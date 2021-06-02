Global 5G Testing Equipment Market Report 2021-2025: Market is Poised to Grow by $259.04 Million - Growing R&D and Deployment of 5G Network and Increasing Telecom Subscriber Base

Dublin, June 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global 5G Testing Equipment Market 2021-2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Global 5G testing equipment market is poised to grow by $259.04 million during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of almost 5%

The market is driven by the growing R&D and deployment of 5G network and increasing telecom subscriber base and rapid growth of the urban population.

The report on 5G testing equipment market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The 5G testing equipment market analysis includes product segment and geographic landscape.

This study identifies the increasing demand for improved network capacity to access connected services as one of the prime reasons driving the 5G testing equipment market growth during the next few years.

The robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading 5G testing equipment market vendors that include Anritsu Corp., Artiza Networks Inc., EXFO Inc., Fortive Corp., Intertek Group Plc, Keysight Technologies Inc., MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings Inc., Rohde & Schwarz GmbH & Co. KG, Teradyne Inc., and Viavi Solutions Inc.

Also, the 5G testing equipment market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.



The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



Key Topics Covered:



Executive Summary

Market overview

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2020

Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

Five Forces Analysis

Five force summary

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

Market Segmentation by Product

Market segments

Comparison by Product

Oscilloscopes - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Signal generators - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Signal analyzers - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Network analyzers - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Others - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Market opportunity by Product

Customer landscape



Geographic Landscape

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Key leading countries

Market opportunity by geography

Market drivers

Market challenges

Market trends

Vendor Landscape

Overview

Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

Anritsu Corp.

Artiza Networks Inc.

EXFO Inc.

Fortive Corp.

Intertek Group Plc

Keysight Technologies Inc.

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings Inc.

Rohde & Schwarz GmbH & Co. KG

Teradyne Inc.

Viavi Solutions Inc.

Appendix

