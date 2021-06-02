Odyssey Group International Announces Successful Completion of Their Novel Nano-Particle Drug Formulation for Treating Concussion

Irvine, CA, June 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Odyssey Group International, Inc. (OTCQB: ODYY ) (the "Company" or "Odyssey"), a technology and asset acquisition company focused on developing unique, life-saving medical products, today announced the completion of their novel nano-particle drug formulation. The drug formulation was designed to enhance brain distribution of its lead drug candidate, PRV-002, to treat concussion (mild traumatic brain injury).

“The combined nature of our new formulation and novel nasal device will maximize the exposure of the traumatized brain to our drug following concussion and give the best chance for effective treatment,” commented Jacob VanLandingham, Executive VP of Drug Development of Odyssey Group International. “The novel nanoparticle drug formulation will improve safety by reducing exposure to areas of the body other than the intended treatment area, the brain,”

The drug, a novel neurosteroid being developed to treat concussion, has been formulated into a nano-particle powder. The dried powder will now be pre-filled into Odyssey’s proprietary nasal device for clinical trials to begin this summer. The formulation is designed to improve the drug’s ability to cross the blood brain-barrier which should simultaneously provide the traumatized brain with support by reducing oxidative stress and inflammation. Delivering the drug directly to the brain will reduce systemic exposure of other organs and subsequent unwanted side effects. The combination of a nano-particle structure along with nasal dispersion stands to increase drug availability at traumatized areas of the brain. This targeted approach should reduce the amount of drug required per dose to get an efficacious response.

“We are excited to team with Odyssey Group International to design this novel nano-particle formulation which can improve the crossing of their neuroprotective drug into the brain,” commented Clint Buchner, CEO of Envirostar, Inc.

About Odyssey Group International, Inc.

Odyssey Group International, Inc. (OTCQB: ODYY ) is a technology and asset acquisition company with a focus in the area of life saving medical solutions. Odyssey's corporate mission is to create, acquire and accumulate distinct assets, intellectual properties, and exceptional technologies that provide meaningful medical solutions. The Company is focused on building and acquiring assets in areas that have an identified technological advantage, provide superior clinical utility, have a substantial market opportunity and provide solid returns to its valued shareholders and partners.

For more information, visit: http://www.odysseygi.com

About PRV-002

PRV-002 is a fully synthetic non-naturally occurring neurosteroid being developed for the treatment of mTBI (concussion). In preclinical studies, PRV-002 has demonstrated equivalent, if not superior, neuroprotective effects compared to related neurosteroids. Animal models of concussion demonstrated that PRV-002 reduces the behavioral pathology associated with brain injury symptoms such as memory impairment, anxiety, and motor/sensory performance. Additionally, PRV-002 is lipophilic and can easily cross the blood-brain barrier to rapidly eliminate swelling, oxidative stress and inflammation in the brain while restoring proper blood flow.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the "safe harbor" provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such statements are based upon our current expectations and speak only as of the date hereof. Our actual results may differ materially and adversely from those expressed in any forward-looking statements as a result of various factors and uncertainties, including our ability to close on the agreement in a timely manner, successfully complete a Phase 1 clinical trial, the economic slowdown affecting companies, our ability to successfully develop products, rapid changes in our markets, changes in demand for our future products, and legislative, regulatory, competitive developments and general economic conditions.