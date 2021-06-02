Hyster-Yale Group Confirms Availability of EPA-certified Internal Combustion Engines, Advanced Electric Power for Lift Trucks

Greenville, N.C., June 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hyster-Yale Group confirms the uninterrupted production and EPA emissions certification of ICE-powered Hyster and Yale brand lift trucks. With lift truck power systems subject to strict emissions standards for internal combustion engines and demand for electric options continuing to grow, the company is positioned with a secure, emissions-compliant engine supply and electric options for a growing range of equipment. The full complement of ICE-powered Yale and Hyster lift trucks are ready to be quoted, ordered and deployed to help keep supply chains moving.

“Just as the supply chain evolves, so too do lift truck power sources. Our role is to help customers navigate this evolving marketplace and work to preserve business continuity – and that starts with a reliable supply of ICE-powered equipment,” says David Furman, President – Strategy, Marketing and Business Development, Hyster-Yale Group. “But that’s only part of the story. As government regulation and market shifts favor greater electrification, we’re pushing the boundaries of lift truck power with lithium-ion battery and hydrogen fuel cell options to support businesses as an innovative long-term partner.”

The company’s latest electric lift truck products combine performance comparable to traditional ICE power with the reduced emissions and cost benefits of lithium-ion battery power that is not just a retrofit, but integrated from the factory. For example, the Yale® ERC050-060VGL is designed from the ground up around the form factor of a lithium-ion battery pack, not only bringing the green benefits of electric power to the 5,000-6,000 pound capacity range, but enabling easier ingress and egress, additional space in the operator compartment and more to indoor and outdoor warehousing applications. The Hyster® J230-360XD and J360XD36-48 brings lithium-ion power to heavy-duty industries like lumber and steel with a lifting capacity of up to 36,000 pounds. The company also plans to electrify even higher-capacity container-handling equipment in ports.

In 2014, Hyster-Yale Group acquired Nuvera Fuel Cells, helping develop hydrogen fuel cell technology for use in both lift truck equipment and other applications and industries. Nuvera debuted the E-45 fuel cell engine late last year to electrify commercial vehicle applications, capable of not only powering traditional forklift trucks, but heavy-duty container handling equipment at ports. Fuel cells only produce water and heat in operation – zero harmful emissions.

Through its lift truck brands and hydrogen fuel cell subsidiary, Hyster-Yale Group has received multiple awards recognizing the sustainability benefits of electric power for industrial trucks. This includes Nuvera receiving an award from the California Air Resources Board for fuel cell-powered port equipment, and Yale and Hyster achieving recognition as green supply chain partners from logistics industry publications.

To access an image, click here.

About Hyster-Yale Group

Hyster-Yale Group, Inc., designs, engineers, manufactures, sells and services a comprehensive line of lift trucks and aftermarket parts marketed globally primarily under the Hyster® and Yale® brand names. Hyster-Yale Group is a wholly owned subsidiary of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc. (NYSE:HY). Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc. and its subsidiaries, headquartered in Cleveland, Ohio, employ approximately 7,700 people world-wide.