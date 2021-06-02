Benjamin Hill Updates on New Zone of Known Gold Mineralization

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, June 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Benjamin Hill Mining Corp. (CSE: BNN) (OTCBB: BNNHF) (“BHM” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce additional assay results at the Benjamin Hill property, comprised of the Sonora Gold and Sonora Copper concessions: Chip samples of 10.1 g/t Au and 10.0 g/t Au and multiple samples ranging 1.0 – 3.8 g/t Au during first pass sampling in the new La Salada East mapping area (Figures 1 & 2 and Table 1.).



The exploration work on the Sonora Gold property continues to show a larger extent of known gold mineralization. BHM geologists encountered the above noted mineralization while following up on a geochemical anomaly revealed during the December stream sediment sampling campaign that coincided with the occurrence of historical mining in the La Salada East mapping area. BHM geologists collected 45 rock chip samples during the prospecting and mapping of the La Salada East area. Geologists noted occurrences of quartz veining and quartz breccias often with chalcopyrite, galena and hematite, limonite and ‘boxwork’ pyrite. This type of geology and mineral assemblage is seen associated with gold mineralization in the Caracahui, Sonora Copper and Caracahui Norte exploration areas to the west of the La Salada East exploration area.

Greg Bronson, P.Geo., President of Benjamin Hill Mining Corp. states that “BHM geologists have extended the limits of known mineralization into an entirely new area of the Sonora Gold property that has never seen systematic exploration. The mineralized system is now traceable over an even broader east-west area to complement an already established and impressively long north-south trend. We believe we are looking at a big, gold endowed system that is showing us the right geological indicators for an epithermal gold deposit close to the surface and a significant Cu-Au porphyry system at depth.”

Advancing Plans for Drill Program

BHM expects to receive drill permits in early June and is finalizing drill program planning, targeting the most prospective geology in the Sonora Gold mineral concession. BHM Geologists continue to follow up on additional stream sediment sample anomalies and expose more hereto unexplored area of the Sonora Gold tenure to modern systematic exploration methods.

Figure 1. Gold Assay Map from the May Sampling Program: https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/5d02b5fa-e345-4dd7-8de9-581fefa8821b

Figure 2. Gold Assays La Salada Area, May 2021 Sampling Work: https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/02b55105-770d-48a2-9627-d068b2f481f7





Sample East North Au Eq Au_PPM Cu_% Ag_PPM SG-1794 500692 3344854 10.65 10.6 0.0 3.4 SG-1797 500655 3344890 10.08 10 0.0 5.9 SG-1846 495760 3345615 4.7 4.5 0.2 12.4 SG-1805 500475 3345036 3.81 3.8 0.0 2.4 SG-1757 497215 3347066 6.32 3.7 1.9 >200.0 SG-1775 494854 3341698 4.41 3.6 1.3 57.5 SG-1787 500803 3344710 3.2 3.1 0.0 8.4 SG-1814 500938 3344341 3 2.7 0.2 19 SG-1810 500764 3344193 3.06 2.6 0.1 35.2 SG-1791 500742 3344793 2.57 2.5 0.0 1.4 SG-1821 495679 3345493 3.26 2.1 0.1 85.7 SG-1788 500783 3344721 1.9 1.8 0.0 4.4 SG-1689 497903 3345288 1.61 1.5 0.0 9.2 SG-1812 500908 3344239 1.44 1.3 0.0 10.2 SG-1807 500417 3344557 1.43 1.2 0.0 15.1 SG-1842 495705 3345532 1.61 1.2 0.0 30.8 SG-1789 500765 3344763 1.41 1.1 0.0 21 SG-1799 500638 3344908 1.37 1 0.4 24.9 SG-1809 500762 3344194 1.29 1 0.0 19.2 SG-1926 494938 3341694 1.4 1 1.3 28

Table 1. Assay highlights from La Salada Area, May 2021 Sampling Work

Quality Assurance/Quality Control

All rock samples were selected by a BHM geologist. Sample tags were placed into each bag before being sealed and stored at the company field office in a secure area and were later transported by company truck directly the Bureau Veritas Mineral Laboratories (BVM) in Hermosillo, Sonora, Mexico. At the laboratory, the samples were dried, crushed and pulverized with the pulps being sent airfreight for analysis to BVM in Vancouver, B.C. for 45-element ICP-MS analysis after modified 4 acid aqua regia digestion. Gold assays are determined by 30-gram fire assay fusion with an ICP-ES finish. Copper assays that initially ran above 10,000ppm were rerun using ICP-ES analysis to obtain accurate assay values.

Both Hermosillo and Vancouver BVM facilities are ISO 9001 and ISO/IEC 17025 accredited. Laboratory control samples comprising certified reference samples, duplicates and blank samples were inserted by the laboratory into the sample stream and analyzed as part of the quality assurance/quality control protocol.

About Benjamin Hill Mining Corp.

Benjamin Hill Mining Corp. is a Canadian-listed junior gold exploration company focused on exploring and developing projects in Mexico. The Company’s Sonora Gold project covers 6,000 ha of highly prospective mineral concessions along the Mojave fault in the Sierra Madre gold belt of Sonora, Mexico in close proximity to Magna Gold Corp’s San Francisco mine.

Qualified Person

Greg Bronson, P.Geo., President and Director of the Company is a qualified person as defined by National Instrument 43-101 and has reviewed and approved the scientific and technical disclosure in this news release.

