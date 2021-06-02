Revolution Medicines to Participate in Goldman Sachs 42nd Annual Global Healthcare Conference

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., June 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Revolution Medicines, Inc. (Nasdaq: RVMD), a clinical-stage precision oncology company developing targeted therapies to inhibit frontier targets in RAS-addicted cancers, today announced that the company will participate in the upcoming Goldman Sachs 42nd Annual Global Healthcare Conference. Mark A. Goldsmith, M.D., Ph.D., chief executive officer and chairman of Revolution Medicines, will be the featured participant in a fireside chat at the event.



Details of these company’s participation are as follows:

Goldman Sachs 42nd Annual Global Healthcare Conference

Conference Date: June 8-11, 2021

Fireside Chat Time/Date: 3:00 p.m. Eastern on Wednesday, June 9, 2021

Format: Virtual conference; webcast available

To access the live webcast of the fireside chat, please visit the “Events & Presentations” page of Revolution Medicines’ website at https://ir.revmed.com/events-and-presentations. A replay of the webcast will be available on the “Events & Presentations” page of the Revolution Medicines’ website for at least 14 days following the conference.

About Revolution Medicines, Inc.

Revolution Medicines is a clinical-stage precision oncology company focused on developing novel targeted therapies to inhibit high-value frontier targets in RAS-addicted cancers. The company possesses sophisticated structure-based drug discovery capabilities built upon deep chemical biology and cancer pharmacology know-how and innovative, proprietary technologies that enable the creation of small molecules tailored to unconventional binding sites.

The company’s R&D pipeline comprises RAS(ON) Inhibitors designed to suppress diverse oncogenic variants of RAS proteins, and RAS Companion Inhibitors for use in combination treatment strategies. RAS(ON) Inhibitors in development include RMC-6291, RMC-6236, and a pipeline of research compounds targeting additional RAS variants. RAS Companion Inhibitors in development include RMC-4630, RMC-5552, and RMC-5845.