Slinger Bag Welcomes Renowned Tour Coach and Tennis Analyst Darren Cahill as Brand Ambassador

Currently the coach of WTA star Simona Halep, Darren Cahill is the former coach of Andre Agassi and Lleyton Hewitt, as well as a widely-respected tennis analyst on ESPN



BALTIMORE, June 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Slinger Bag Inc . (OTCQB: SLBG ), a sports brand focused on innovating game improvement technology and equipment, today announced the latest addition to its expanding ambassador team of tennis stars, leaders and legends with tennis coach and ESPN tennis analyst, Darren Cahill. The brand ambassador program is headed by Tommy Haas, former ATP World No. 2 ranked player and Olympic silver medalist, who was named Chief Ambassador earlier this year. Slinger’s ambassador team also includes the most successful doubles tennis players of all time, Bob and Mike Bryan, as well as legendary tennis coach Nick Bollettieri and professional player Dustin Brown. Cahill will bring his years of experience in the tennis industry, as well as his insights as a top coach and analyst to further brand initiatives, product developments and overall growth of the company in the sport.

Cahill also had a successful professional playing career in his own right. Upon turning pro in 1984, he won multiple doubles titles and was a runner-up in men’s doubles at the Australian Open in 1989. Additionally, he was a member of the Australian team that reached the final of the Davis Cup in 1990. Cahill reached a career peak in doubles at a ranking of world No. 10 and singles ranking of No. 22. After retiring from tour, Cahill has built an incredibly successful career guiding some of the biggest names in the court, including Andre Agassi and Lleyton Hewitt.

Since 2007, Cahill has served as tennis analyst for ESPN for the Australian Open, Wimbledon and the US Open. As he continues to coach professionally with WTA star Simona Halep. Cahill will be able to speak to the benefits of using Slinger Bag as a game-changing training tool for players of all abilities.

“As soon as I first learned about Slinger Bag, I have wanted to get involved in the company. Not only would it have been a great tool to have during my playing days, but it has been so easy to implement into my current coaching. Perhaps more importantly, I see so much potential for Slinger Bag to get people interested in tennis and coming back to the court more frequently, which is what our sport needs,” said Cahill. “As a coach, the Slinger Bag immediately frees me up to do my job better, as I don’t need to be feeding from across the court at a distance.”

“We’re thrilled to welcome Darren to our growing ambassador team. He is one of the most respected and influential leaders in tennis today, and we expect him to offer tremendous insights to our team with his perspectives as both a coach and top analyst in the sport,” said Mike Ballardie, CEO of Slinger.

