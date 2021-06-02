Max Masucci Joins Cowen’s Equity Research Team as Senior Analyst for Life Science & Diagnostic Tools

NEW YORK, June 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cowen Inc. (NASDAQ:COWN) (“Cowen” or the “Company”) today announced that Max Masucci has joined the Company’s equity research team to expand the firm’s coverage of the life science & diagnostic tools sector. He will report to Robert Fagin, Cowen’s Head of Research.



“We’re excited to welcome Max our industry-leading team as Cowen continues to expand its coverage of the life science and diagnostic tools sector,” said Robert Fagin. “Max’s hiring marks another milestone in Cowen’s strategic expansion of our life science & diagnostic tools capabilities, complementing other recent senior hires made throughout the firm, as we continue to advance our position as a critical partner to investors and companies focused on the future of health care solutions.”

Mr. Masucci joins Cowen from Canacord Genuity, where he was a Managing Director and Senior Research Analyst for life science & diagnostic tools. He was previously in market research and strategic development at an early stage neurological diagnostics company, which he joined after gaining experience at Pura Vida Investments. Mr. Masucci received a B.S. from Ithaca College, where he also captained the men’s basketball team.

Cowen’s acclaimed research department has 55 senior analysts covering over 800 securities across multiple sectors, including health care, consumer, energy, sustainability and energy transition, technology, media & telecom, capital goods & industrials, and Washington policy. Cowen ranked #3 in the life science & diagnostic tools category in the most recent Institutional Investor All-America Research survey.

About Cowen Inc.

Cowen Inc. (“Cowen” or the “Company”) is a diversified financial services firm offering investment banking services, equity and credit research, sales and trading, prime brokerage, global clearing, commission management services and actively managed alternative investment products. Cowen focuses on delivering value-added capabilities to our clients in order to help them outperform. Founded in 1918, the Company is headquartered in New York and has offices worldwide. Learn more at Cowen.com.

© 2021, COWEN INC., ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. COWEN AND COMPANY, LLC: MEMBER FINRA, NYSE AND SIPC

Media Contact:

Gagnier Communications

Dan Gagnier

646-569-5897

dg@gagnierfc.com