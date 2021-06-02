Worldwide Automotive Dyno Industry to 2025 - Key Drivers, Challenges and Trends

Dublin, June 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Automotive Dyno Market 2021-2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The publisher has been monitoring the automotive dyno market and it is poised to grow by $70.74 million during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of almost 2% during the forecast period. The report on automotive dyno market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.



The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by APAC driving market revenue and higher investments in R&D and testing due to cost pressure faced by OEMs.



The automotive dyno market analysis includes the type segment and geographic landscape. This study identifies the enforcement of regulations to upgrade to newer emission norms by governments across the globe as one of the prime reasons driving the automotive dyno market growth during the next few years.



The report on automotive dyno market covers the following areas:

Automotive dyno market sizing

Automotive dyno market forecast

Automotive dyno market industry analysis

The robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading automotive dyno market vendors that include AVL List GmbH, Dutch Dynamometers and Engineering Solutions BV, Dynamometer Services Group Ltd., Dynomerk Controls, Froude Inc., HORIBA Ltd., Kahn & Company Inc., Land and Sea Inc., Meidensha Corp., and Mustang Dynamometer. Also, the automotive dyno market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.



The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The publisher presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. The market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast the accurate market growth.



