Global Nondestructive Testing (NDT) Equipment Market (2021 to 2025) - Featuring Carl Zeiss, Nikon and Olympus Among Others

Dublin, June 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Nondestructive Testing (NDT) Equipment Market 2021-2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The publisher has been monitoring the nondestructive testing equipment market and it is poised to grow by $6.14 billion during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of 10% during the forecast period. The reports on nondestructive testing equipment market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.



The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the increase in number of oil and gas and power generation projects and growing demand for RVI in aerospace industry.



The nondestructive testing equipment market analysis includes product segment, end-user segment and geographical landscapes. This study identifies growing regulatory compliance requirements for preventing accidents as one of the prime reasons driving the nondestructive testing equipment market growth during the next few years.

The report on nondestructive testing equipment market covers the following areas:

Nondestructive testing equipment market sizing

Nondestructive testing equipment market forecast

Nondestructive testing equipment market industry analysis

The robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading nondestructive testing equipment market vendors that include Carl Zeiss AG, Eddyfi NDT Inc., FUJIFILM Holdings Corp., General Electric Co., Illinois Tool Works Inc., Mistras Group Inc., Nikon Corp., Olympus Corp., Roper Technologies Inc., and YXLON International GmbH. Also, the nondestructive testing equipment market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage on all forthcoming growth opportunities.



The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The publisher presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. The market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast an accurate market growth.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary

Market Overview

2. Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Value chain analysis

3. Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2020

Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

4. Five Forces Analysis

Five forces summary

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

5. Market Segmentation by Product

Market segments

Comparison by Product

Ultrasonic testing equipment - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Radiography testing equipment - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Visual testing equipment - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Others - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Market opportunity by Product

6. Market Segmentation by End-user

Market segments

Comparison by End-user

Oil and gas - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Power generation - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Aerospace - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Automotive - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Others - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Market opportunity by End-user

7. Customer landscape

Customer landscape

8. Geographic Landscape

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Key leading countries

Market opportunity by geography

Market drivers

Market challenges

Market trends

9. Vendor Landscape

Overview

Landscape disruption

10. Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

Carl Zeiss AG

Eddyfi NDT Inc.

FUJIFILM Holdings Corp.

General Electric Co.

Illinois Tool Works Inc.

Mistras Group Inc.

Nikon Corp.

Olympus Corp.

Roper Technologies Inc.

YXLON International GmbH

11. Appendix

Scope of the report

Currency conversion rates for US$

Research methodology

List of abbreviations

