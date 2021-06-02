Global Nondestructive Testing (NDT) Equipment Market (2021 to 2025) - Featuring Carl Zeiss, Nikon and Olympus Among Others

Dublin, June 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Nondestructive Testing (NDT) Equipment Market 2021-2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The publisher has been monitoring the nondestructive testing equipment market and it is poised to grow by $6.14 billion during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of 10% during the forecast period. The reports on nondestructive testing equipment market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.
The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the increase in number of oil and gas and power generation projects and growing demand for RVI in aerospace industry.
The nondestructive testing equipment market analysis includes product segment, end-user segment and geographical landscapes. This study identifies growing regulatory compliance requirements for preventing accidents as one of the prime reasons driving the nondestructive testing equipment market growth during the next few years.
The report on nondestructive testing equipment market covers the following areas:
- Nondestructive testing equipment market sizing
- Nondestructive testing equipment market forecast
- Nondestructive testing equipment market industry analysis
The robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading nondestructive testing equipment market vendors that include Carl Zeiss AG, Eddyfi NDT Inc., FUJIFILM Holdings Corp., General Electric Co., Illinois Tool Works Inc., Mistras Group Inc., Nikon Corp., Olympus Corp., Roper Technologies Inc., and YXLON International GmbH. Also, the nondestructive testing equipment market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage on all forthcoming growth opportunities.
The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.
The publisher presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. The market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast an accurate market growth.
Key Topics Covered:
1. Executive Summary
- Market Overview
2. Market Landscape
- Market ecosystem
- Value chain analysis
3. Market Sizing
- Market definition
- Market segment analysis
- Market size 2020
- Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025
4. Five Forces Analysis
- Five forces summary
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
5. Market Segmentation by Product
- Market segments
- Comparison by Product
- Ultrasonic testing equipment - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Radiography testing equipment - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Visual testing equipment - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Others - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Market opportunity by Product
6. Market Segmentation by End-user
- Market segments
- Comparison by End-user
- Oil and gas - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Power generation - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Aerospace - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Automotive - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Others - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Market opportunity by End-user
7. Customer landscape
- Customer landscape
8. Geographic Landscape
- Geographic segmentation
- Geographic comparison
- North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity by geography
- Market drivers
- Market challenges
- Market trends
9. Vendor Landscape
- Overview
- Landscape disruption
10. Vendor Analysis
- Vendors covered
- Market positioning of vendors
- Carl Zeiss AG
- Eddyfi NDT Inc.
- FUJIFILM Holdings Corp.
- General Electric Co.
- Illinois Tool Works Inc.
- Mistras Group Inc.
- Nikon Corp.
- Olympus Corp.
- Roper Technologies Inc.
- YXLON International GmbH
11. Appendix
- Scope of the report
- Currency conversion rates for US$
- Research methodology
- List of abbreviations
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/xzt1x