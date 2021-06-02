Billtrust Summit 2021 Award Winners Announced

LAWRENCEVILLE, N.J., June 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Billtrust (NASDAQ: BTRS), a B2B accounts receivable automation and integrated payments leader, announced that KONE Inc., Gregory Poole Equipment and Global Industrial were recognized as Billtrust Rockstars of the Year, and Commerce Bank as Partner of the Year, during the Billtrust Summit Awards Ceremony held May 20, 2021. ASICS, Design Air, Papé and H&E Equipment Service were also honored. Billtrust Summit 2021 is the AR and integrated payments industry’s largest conference.



The Billtrust Rockstar of the Year Award recognizes Billtrust clients as leaders that have made significant achievements in digitally transforming their accounts receivable and order-to-cash processes. The inaugural Partner of the Year designation is awarded to the company that generates significant business impact and measurable results for both themselves and their customers.

“Billtrust exists to serve its customers and its expanding partner network, which is key to driving our growth,” said Steve Pinado, Billtrust President. “We are extremely proud and honored to recognize these customers who are rapidly advancing their accounts receivable and digital transformation journeys.”

KONE Inc., a Billtrust Rockstar of the Year recipient and a global leader in the elevator and escalator industry, automated with Billtrust’s Invoicing and Payments solutions, enabling them to send more invoices electronically into accounts payable portals while positioning them to accept digital payments through their preferred channels.

Gregory Poole Equipment Company, a Billtrust Rockstar of the Year recipient and major dealer of Cat® construction equipment and Hyster and Yale lift trucks, achieved significant cost savings over a three-year period by incorporating Billtrust’s Cash Application and Payments solutions. The savings was achieved by eliminating bank keying fees, reallocating labor, reducing DSO and achieving lower credit card fees.

Billtrust Rockstar of the Year recipient Global Industrial, a leading North American distributor of industrial equipment and supplies, achieved considerable cost savings with Billtrust’s Cash Application, lowering their annual bank lockbox keying costs. In addition, by optimizing payments, they reduced their Effective Interchange Rate through Level 3 optimization. They were also able to successfully reallocate FTE hours that were involved in managing manual cash application and virtual card processing efforts.

Commerce Bank, Billtrust’s inaugural Partner of the Year, demonstrated mastery by establishing new relationships quickly and efficiently while embracing the joint-value proposition and identifying a strong go-to-market strategy. Commerce Bank’s issuing and acquiring teams had outstanding results as a Business Payments Network (BPN) Reseller, enabling both buyers and suppliers to streamline B2B payments.

Other Billtrust Award recipients include:

Customer Experience Improvement Award – H&E Equipment Services

Digital Invoicing & Payments Award – ASICS

eCommerce Optimization Award – Design Air

Optimizing Credit & Collections Award – Papé

