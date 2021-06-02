II-VI Incorporated Extends WaveShaper Programmable Optical Processor and Filter Product Lines for Operation in the C+L Band

PITTSBURGH, June 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- II‐VI Incorporated (Nasdaq: IIVI), a leading provider of optical test and measurement equipment, today extended its WaveShaper® Programmable Optical Processor and Filter product lines for operation in the optical communications C+L band.



System architects are expanding transmission capacity in optical networks by offering systems that cover both the C and L bands, therefore driving the demand for instruments that operate over the combined wavelength range. II-VI’s new WaveShaper instruments are programmable to any combination of attenuation and phase profiles over the entire C+L band to emulate real network conditions. These products come with a new powerful network simulator function that streamlines the performance evaluation of high-speed signals transmitting through a series of reconfigurable optical add-drop multiplexer (ROADM) systems.

“The WaveShaper and WaveAnalyzer instruments can be programmed to sequence through the most extreme ROADM network configurations five times faster than with existing instruments, significantly increasing productivity and accelerating the pace of innovation,” said Dr. Sanjai Parthasarathi, Chief Marketing Officer, II-VI Incorporated. “And, in fact, recently the WaveShaper instruments received high ratings during the 2021 Annual Lightwave Innovation Reviews for their preeminence and uniqueness in the market.”

The new WaveShaper instruments are available in both single- and 4-port configurations, corresponding to the filter and the processor, respectively. The WaveShaper product line integrates a web server that supports a graphical user interface (GUI) and an applications programming interface (API).

II-VI will showcase its broad portfolio of optical communications products virtually at OFC 2021, June 6-11, 2021.

About II-VI Incorporated

II-VI Incorporated, a global leader in engineered materials and optoelectronic components, is a vertically integrated manufacturing company that develops innovative products for diversified applications in communications, industrial, aerospace & defense, semiconductor capital equipment, life sciences, consumer electronics, and automotive markets. Headquartered in Saxonburg, Pennsylvania, the Company has research and development, manufacturing, sales, service, and distribution facilities worldwide. The Company produces a wide variety of application-specific photonic and electronic materials and components, and deploys them in various forms, including integrated with advanced software to support our customers. For more information, please visit us at www.ii-vi.com.