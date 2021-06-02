ZAGENO Appoints Life Science Veteran to Senior VP of Business Development

CAMBRIDGE, Mass. and BERLIN, June 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ZAGENO, a leading enterprise marketplace solution connecting eCommerce to life science, today announced the appointment of Tim McManus as the senior VP of Business Development. For ZAGENO, Tim brings more than 20 years of life science industry experience with both emerging and established technology brands.



“We’re very excited to benefit from Tim’s deep industry experience in areas like drug discovery, and operations as well as his role in helping Medidata become the market leader in drug discovery and helping to grow the business from a hundred million dollar to a billion dollar organization,” said Florian Wegener, co-founder and CEO of ZAGENO. “He will be instrumental in educating the market about ZAGENO’s goal to accelerate scientific discovery through removing time-consuming barriers related to lab supply.”

“For me, disrupting the status quo for a life science industry that is fragmented and disjointed is a great mission to be involved in,” said Tim McManus, senior VP of Business Development at ZAGENO. “It’s why I’m so delighted to join the team at ZAGENO, which has penetrated a mature, life science market with a solution that’s transforming how lab research is being sourced.”

About ZAGENO

ZAGENO is on a mission to accelerate scientific innovation by streamlining biotech purchasing processes with its award-winning, first-of-its-kind eCommerce platform. With approximately 25 million product SKUs from 5,000 unique brands, ZAGENO makes online shopping convenient, efficient, and reliable for any research material. The ZAGENO experience includes its Scientific Score, a best-in-class product rating system that offers unbiased, peer-reviewed ratings to support accurate purchasing decisions. Available on desktop, tablet, and mobile devices, ZAGENO makes biotech purchases easier than ever and is an ideal sales channel for suppliers and partners. Founded in 2015, ZAGENO has offices in Cambridge, Massachusetts, Berlin, Germany, and Wroclaw, Poland. Visit ZAGENO on the web at zageno.com; follow ZAGENO on social media at LinkedIn, Twitter, Instagram, and Facebook.

