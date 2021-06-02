Presidio Completes Spin Out of Federal Business to Empower Government Agency Modernization

Washington, D.C., June 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Presidio Government Solutions LLC, an IT services and solutions provider focused on mission outcomes, announced its launch today as a wholly-owned subsidiary, operating as an independent entity of Presidio, dedicated to servicing the needs of the federal customer.

Presidio Government Solutions, branded publicly as Presidio Federal, operates with a focus on federal across the full spectrum of technology and services while leveraging the lessons learned from its parent company’s success. Due to the organization’s wealth of experience in the federal market, and deep relationships across their partner ecosystem, Presidio Government Solutions will develop and deliver the most advanced technologies through expert knowledge centers in automation, augmentation, cloud, cybersecurity, digital infrastructure, and collaboration.

“This launch will allow us to build upon our leadership position in helping government agencies with their modernization mandate,” said Clara Conti, General Manager, Presidio Government Solutions, “We have a rich history of dedication and commitment to the federal mission and establishing this new entity boosts our capacity to focus on developing solutions for our government customers.”

Presidio Government Solutions will deliver its technology expertise through a full lifecycle model of professional, managed, and support services including strategy, consulting, architecture and design, implementation, and operations. Presidio Government Solutions harnesses the power of technology to serve the Defense and Intelligence Communities as well as federal civilian agencies.

“The modernization federal agencies are undergoing is incredible. I’m proud that our relationship with Presidio Government Solutions is evolving so we can work together to solve the uniquely complex challenges that our federal customers face.” said Nick Michaelides, Senior Vice President, U.S. Public Sector at Cisco. “Together, we can help provide the infrastructure and networks they need to meet their missions.”

“Presidio Government Solutions is structured to support the federal government’s drive towards digital transformation,” said Bob Cagnazzi, Chief Executive Officer at Presidio. “This is an important step in servicing the government market with a local and devoted team of Presidio Government Solutions experts collaborating with a network of trusted partners to support federal agency modernization.”

“We are building a transformative workforce and cultivating the most innovative partner ecosystem in the federal marketplace,” emphasized Conti. “This is truly an exciting time to be a part of the Presidio Government Solutions team.”

About Presidio Government Solutions

Presidio Government Solutions LLC, branded publicly as Presidio Federal, is a purpose-built and mission-driven IT services and solutions provider dedicated to serving the federal government. Presidio Government Solutions leverages its wealth of experience and deep relationships across its partner ecosystem, creating an environment of active collaboration and real-time responsiveness. The company develops and delivers the most advanced technologies through expert knowledge centers in automation, augmentation, cloud, cybersecurity, digital infrastructure, and collaboration. Presidio Government Solutions is a wholly owned subsidiary of Presidio. For more information, visit presidiofederal.com.

