KnowBe4 Earns a 2021 Top Rated Award From TrustRadius

Tampa Bay, FL, June 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- KnowBe4, the provider of the world’s largest security awareness training and simulated phishing platform, today announced TrustRadius has recognized KnowBe4’s security awareness training with a 2021 Top Rated Award. KnowBe4 has won in the Security Awareness Training category.

With a trScore of [9.3 out of 10] and over 300 verified reviews, KnowBe4 is recognized by the TrustRadius community as a valuable player in the Security Awareness Training software category.

“There is nothing better than consistently receiving positive reviews directly from our customers,” said Stu Sjouwerman, CEO, KnowBe4. “We built the KnowBe4 security awareness training and simulated phishing platform with user friendliness and customer satisfaction top of mind. Receiving this award from TrustRadius serves as recognition of the continued evolution and innovation of our platform, all while keeping a strong customer focus.”

Since 2016, the TrustRadius Top Rated Awards have become the industry standard for unbiased recognition of B2B technology products. Based entirely on customer feedback, they have never been influenced by analyst opinion or status as a TrustRadius customer. Here is a detailed criteria breakdown on the methodology and scoring that TrustRadius uses to determine TopRated winners.

“KnowBe4 security awareness training is well-suited if you are looking for quality content and want to develop security as a behavior in your employees,” said Rajat Gupta, information security officer, GlobalSign. “The phishing tests are one of the best and incredibly easy to use with little or no training. KnowBe4 security awareness training has been instrumental in inculcating security consciousness into the behavior of employees at GlobalSign. The phishing campaigns that we run inside our organization using KnowBe4 security awareness training have greatly impacted the employees. People became more cautious while dealing with suspicious emails.”

About KnowBe4

KnowBe4, the provider of the world’s largest security awareness training and simulated phishing platform, is used by more than 37,000 organizations around the globe. Founded by IT and data security specialist, Stu Sjouwerman, KnowBe4 helps organizations address the human element of security by raising awareness about ransomware, CEO fraud, and other social engineering tactics through a new-school approach to awareness training on security. Kevin Mitnick, an internationally recognized cybersecurity specialist and KnowBe4's Chief Hacking Officer, helped design the KnowBe4 training based on his well-documented social engineering tactics. Tens of thousands of organizations rely on KnowBe4 to mobilize their end users as their last line of defense.

About TrustRadius

TrustRadius helps technology buyers make better decisions and helps vendors tell their unique story, improve conversion, engage high-intent buyers, and gain customer insights. Each month over 1 million B2B technology buyers, over 50% from large enterprises, use verified reviews and ratings on TrustRadius.com to make informed purchasing decisions. Headquartered in Austin, TX, TrustRadius was founded by successful entrepreneurs and is backed by Mayfield Fund, LiveOak Venture Partners, and Next Coast Ventures.