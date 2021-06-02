Jeremy Haney Joins Old Mission as Head of Talent Management

Chicago, June 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Old Mission, a global, multi-asset market-making firm, today announced the addition of Jeremy Haney as Head of Talent Management. Mr. Haney is Old Mission’s latest senior hire, overseeing all people operations globally in a newly-created role as the firm continues its rapid growth. He is based at Old Mission’s headquarters in Chicago.

Mr. Haney joins Old Mission with more than 20 years of experience in the finance, telecommunications and technology industries, having held multiple senior recruitment roles. Most recently he served as Head of Sourcing and Candidate Development for hedge fund and financial services leader Citadel, co-founding a team that recruited top talent including senior technology and organizational leadership roles. Earlier he was an engineering recruiter at Google, leading the technology firm’s pacesetting Chicago recruitment unit. Mr. Haney has also held senior roles at loyalty program provider Belly and at technology recruitment firm TEKsystems.

Commenting on Mr. Haney’s hire, Old Mission Chief Operating Officer Erica Marquez Avitia said: “Old Mission is growing at an unprecedented pace as we work to meet increasing client and industry demand. It’s essential that we attract top talent and build teams that thrive in our unique, collaborative style. Jeremy has a track record of recruiting and developing the best in financial and technology positions. He will help us make the human resources function even more integral to our employee engagement and satisfaction.”

"My career has been focused on identifying the best talent in the world, and placing them in roles where they can thrive and take their new firm to the next level,” said Haney. “Old Mission’s unique culture is incredibly conducive to building and growing teams that surpass their objectives. Our workforce is exceedingly talented and driven, and I’m excited to be able to help sustain and enhance Old Mission’s growth as we bring in new colleagues who will truly help us redefine the capital markets space.”

About Old Mission

Old Mission is a global, multi-asset market maker specializing in the hardest-to-price and most illiquid ETFs. As a privately held company, we’ve helped the world’s largest institutions efficiently transfer risk for over a decade by providing trillions of dollars in liquidity. With core values that are aligned with our institutional clients’ and employees’ long-term interests, we’ve built a team of traders, technologists and operational support professionals that is collaborative, humble and approachable. Our people understand the importance of the human element of our business, which results in a level of service and willingness to problem-solve that is unmatched.

To learn more about Old Mission, visit www.oldmissioncapital.com.