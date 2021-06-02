Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics Establishes Research and Development Center in Cambridge, Massachusetts

BROOKLYN, N.Y., June 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics, Inc. (NYSE American: BTX) ("Brooklyn"), a biopharmaceutical company focused on exploring the role that cytokine and gene editing/cell therapy can have in treating patients with cancer, blood disorders, and monogenic disorders, today announced it has established a research and development center in Cambridge, Massachusetts, to pursue its mRNA-based gene editing and cellular therapies. The company has co-located with Factor Bioscience Limited (“Factor”) and Novellus Therapeutics Limited (“Novellus”), from which Brooklyn has acquired an exclusive worldwide license to develop and commercialize certain cell-based therapies to treat cancer and rare blood disorders, including sickle cell disease, based on the patented technology and know-how of Factor and Novellus.



“Our new R&D facility will provide us with the ability to advance our research and development efforts. We believe co-locating with Factor and Novellus will promote our capability to leverage our collaboration and further our objectives in developing a diversified portfolio of new, advanced therapeutics,” said Howard J. Federoff, M.D., Ph.D., Brooklyn’s Chief Executive Officer and President. “Recent presentations by Factor and Novellus at the American Society of Gene & Cell Therapy conference have reinforced our conviction that our development pathways can be broadly applicable to real world disease indications for which no effective therapies currently exist.”

“We are delighted to advance our R&D efforts to commence translation of gene editing, cellular therapy and development for our emerging clinical programs with a focus on orphan diseases such as sickle cell anemia, familial amyloidosis and cell therapies for cancer,” continued Dr. Federoff. “Our new co-located R&D center is intended to provide us with ample infrastructure and synergistic potential to promote these goals.”

Brooklyn’s recently licensed platform from Factor and Novellus includes three novel technologies that the company expects to pursue at its new R&D location. The first is a highly efficient mRNA cell reprogramming method. The second is a mRNA-based gene editing technology which can be applied to both allogeneic and autologous cells and which eliminates potential for off-target effects. The third is a proprietary tunable nanolipid delivery system that provides efficient non-viral vector-based delivery of mRNA ex vivo and in vivo to skin, brain, eye and lung tissue.

About Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics

Brooklyn is focused on exploring the role that cytokine-based therapy can have in treating patients with cancer, both as a single agent and in combination with other anti-cancer therapies. The company is also exploring opportunities to advance oncology, blood disorder, and monogenic disease therapies using leading edge gene editing/cell therapy technology through the newly acquired license from Factor Bioscience and Novellus Therapeutics.

Brooklyn’s most advanced program is studying the safety and efficacy of IRX-2 in patients with head and neck cancer. In a Phase 2A clinical trial in head and neck cancer, IRX-2 demonstrated an overall survival benefit. Additional studies are either underway or planned in other solid tumor cancer indications.

For more information about Brooklyn and its clinical programs, please visit www.BrooklynITx.com.

