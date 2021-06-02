Volly Announces the Acquisition of Home Captain

Boston, Massachusetts, June 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Volly, an industry-leading provider of lending and marketing technology platforms and creative marketing services for the mortgage and banking industries, announced today that it has acquired Home Captain, a market-leading technology enabled real estate platform that shepherds homebuyers through the home buying journey.

Volly’s technology provides digital engagement platforms, lending technology, and creative marketing services to facilitate the lending process for the borrower as well as the loan officer. The acquisition of Home Captain will extend Volly’s capabilities into the real estate market, providing seamless interactions between borrowers, loan officers and real estate agents.

“Home Captain’s solutions are an exciting extension of Volly’s approach to delivering relevant, leading-edge technology solutions to our clients. I am excited that Grant Moon and the Home Captain team will be joining Volly, and I am looking forward to continuing to develop innovative technology offerings to serve our Clients.” said Volly CEO Jerry Halbrook

“I’m thrilled to be joining Jerry and the Volly team and am extremely impressed with what they have accomplished over the past several years.” said Grant Moon, Volly’s new CRO. “This opportunity further solidifies our ability to grow together and improve our industry-leading products and services to help lenders and servicers solve for their ever-evolving obstacles. I believe we are on the cusp of making meaningful changes in the financial and real estate tech space and am thankful to play a role in that transformation.”

About Volly

Volly is powering the dream of home ownership through industry-leading technology and dynamic marketing that drives the customer journey. The Volly Portal Platform is a fully integrated, cloud-based Software-as-a-Service platform that combines Customer Relationship Management (CRM), Marketing Collateral, Borrower Journey Campaign Management, Portfolio Retention, Point of Sale (POS) application and transaction management and Custom Websites, all integrated with digital and print marketing capabilities and industry-leading creative marketing services.

For more information, visit www.MyVolly.com or call (866) 435-7050.

About Home Captain

Home Captain is providing tools, services, and the data that lenders and homebuyers need in a competitive and ever-changing digital world. Within its suite of products and services, Home Captain offers a web and mobile MLS-integrated home search app, an AI-powered chatbot, multiple world-class real estate concierge services, portfolio retention services, and a patent-pending agent matching technology.

For more information about our company, please visit: HomeCaptain.com

