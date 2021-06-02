Ducommun to Participate in UBS Global Industrials and Transportation Virtual Conference

SANTA ANA, Calif., June 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ducommun Incorporated (NYSE: DCO) (“Ducommun” or the “Company”) today announced that it will participate in the UBS Global Industrials and Transportation Virtual Conference on June 8, 2021. A general presentation by Stephen G. Oswald, the Company’s chairman, president and chief executive officer is scheduled for 10:00 a.m Eastern Time. Christopher D. Wampler, the Company's vice president, chief financial officer, controller and treasurer, will also participate in the Conference.



Additional information will be posted on the Company’s website when available, including a copy of the presentation material. Institutional investors are welcome to contact the conference hosts to arrange one-on-one calls with management.

About Ducommun Incorporated

Ducommun Incorporated delivers value-added innovative manufacturing solutions to customers in the aerospace, defense and industrial markets. Founded in 1849, the Company specializes in two core areas - Electronic Systems and Structural Systems - to produce complex products and components for commercial aircraft platforms, mission-critical military and space programs, and sophisticated industrial applications. For more information, visit Ducommun.com .

CONTACTS:

Christopher D. Wampler, Vice President, Chief Financial Officer, Controller and Treasurer, 657.335.3665

Chris Witty, Investor Relations, 646.438.9385, cwitty@darrowir.com