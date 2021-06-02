Vera Bradley Supports Inclusion and Acceptance With Limited-Edition Pride Month Collection

FORT WAYNE, Ind., June 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vera Bradley, Inc. (NASDAQ: VRA; “Vera Bradley” or the “Company”), a leading American bag and luggage company and iconic lifestyle brand, today announced it has designed a limited-edition “Love Stripe” collection in recognition of Pride Month to support the belief that inclusion, acceptance and love can create a brighter world for all.



Featuring a rainbow palette of bright watercolor stripes, Vera Bradley’s Love Stripe collection includes two of the brand’s new Utility styles, both consciously crafted from recycled cotton: the Utility Sling Backpack and Utility Small Crossbody. One of the brand’s best-selling Plush Throw Blankets and a PopSockets® PopGrip complete the collection.

As part of Vera Bradley’s ongoing commitment to fostering more inclusive communities and celebrating diversity, the Company has also donated $20,000 to non-profit Free Mom Hugs, a mom-founded organization creating change through visibility, education, conversation and—as the name suggests—hugs.

“This Pride Month, we are celebrating our associates, our customers and our entire community who remind us of the importance of feeling safe and accepted. We couldn’t be prouder to present our Love Stripe Collection and simultaneously support Free Mom Hugs,” said Vera Bradley Brand President Daren Hull of the inspiration behind the Love Stripe collection.

Sara Cunningham, founder of Free Mom Hugs, added, “What I love about Vera Bradley’s Love Stripe collection is someone will know just by you carrying these styles that you are a safe person.” Cunningham continued, “We’re grateful to our friends at Vera Bradley not only for their financial support of Free Mom Hugs, but also for using their platform to help spark conversation and expand the reach of our movement to promote acceptance, love and support for the LGBTQIA+ community.”

Styles from Vera Bradley’s Love Stripe collection range in price from $14.99 - $65 and are now available in all Vera Bradley Full Line Stores and on verabradley.com. For more information, visit https://www.verabradley.com.

ABOUT VERA BRADLEY, INC.

Vera Bradley, Inc. operates two unique lifestyle brands – Vera Bradley and Pura Vida. Vera Bradley and Pura Vida are complementary businesses, both with devoted, emotionally-connected, and multi-generational female customer bases; alignment as causal, comfortable, affordable, and fun brands; positioning as “gifting” and socially-connected brands; strong, entrepreneurial cultures; a keen focus on community, charity, and social consciousness; multi-channel distribution strategies; and talented leadership teams aligned and committed to the long-term success of their brands.

Vera Bradley, based in Fort Wayne, Indiana, is a leading designer of women’s handbags, luggage and other travel items, fashion and home accessories, and unique gifts. Founded in 1982 by friends Barbara Bradley Baekgaard and Patricia R. Miller, the brand is known for its innovative designs, iconic patterns, and brilliant colors that inspire and connect women unlike any other brand in the global marketplace.

In July 2019, Vera Bradley, Inc. acquired a 75% interest in Creative Genius, Inc., which also operates under the name Pura Vida Bracelets (“Pura Vida”). Pura Vida, based in La Jolla, California, is a rapidly growing, digitally native, and highly engaging lifestyle brand founded in 2010 by friends Paul Goodman and Griffin Thall. Pura Vida has a differentiated and expanding offering of bracelets, jewelry, and other lifestyle accessories.

ABOUT FREE MOM HUGS

Founded by moms, Free Mom Hugs works under a mission to empower the world to celebrate the LGBTQIA+ community through visibility, education, conversation, and yes, hugs! Founder Sara Cunningham began her journey of becoming an advocate of the LGBTQIA+ community through her relationship with her gay son. She founded Free Mom Hugs in 2014 and, since that time, thousands of parents and allies across the country have joined the movement of acceptance, love and support. Learn more at https://freemomhugs.org and follow @freemomhugs on Instagram, Facebook and Twitter.

