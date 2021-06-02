ABRA Now Offers 0% Interest Loans against Bitcoin and Ethereum

Mountain View, CA, June 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- (via Blockchain Wire) –– Abra (https://www.abra.com/), a fully compliant platform for buying, selling, and trading over 100 cryptocurrencies and earning interest of up to 10.5% percent on select digital assets, today announced that Abra Borrow, its in-app feature for using crypto as collateral to borrow fiat against digital asset holdings, now offers an unprecedented 0% interest option on loans against Bitcoin and Ethereum. For the first time, crypto holders can borrow against BTC and ETH, and quickly withdraw TUSD directly into a bank account with no interest fees for up to 10% loan-to-value (LTV).

“Offering 0% interest through Abra Borrow lets customers quickly access 10% of their holdings for free while still gaining the benefit of any upside price movement of those holdings. Nothing like this has ever been done before,” said Bill Barhydt Founder and CEO of Abra. “With more people owning crypto now than ever before, having tools to effectively manage and access gains are essential to a flourishing crypto ecosystem. Abra is fully committed to being a leader in this new and growing space.”

Abra Borrow is an instantly accessible personal line of credit for anything like a down payment on a home, college tuition, buying a car, medical bills, or buying more cryptocurrency. This feature is available in the Abra Mobile App globally in most countries and in 41 U.S. states, with rollout to additional U.S. states expected in the near future.

Abra is steadily becoming a leading wealth management app as the first to go to market with meaningful new products and services, including Abra Borrow, for managing both crypto and fiat. Crypto exchange users are consistently drawn to Abra Trade’s simple user experience, which requires no trading experience, while new non-crypto users are attracted to the easy on-ramp. Abra Earn has consistently offered the highest returns of any crypto service provider with US dollar stablecoin rates currently at 10.5% per annum. Now Abra Borrow takes this to another level by making instant free US dollar credit lines available via those crypto holdings.

Abra is a full-service digital asset app with seamless fiat-to-crypto features. Launched in 2017, Abra is backed by premier investors including American Express Ventures, Foxconn, First Round Capital, Arbor Ventures, Jungle Ventures, Lehrer Hippeau Ventures, RRE Ventures, and Ignia.

For more information on Abra Borrow and to download the app, please visit: https://abra.com/.

ABOUT ABRA

