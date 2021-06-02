Derm-Biome Pharmaceuticals, Inc. adds skin disease and microbiome specialists Drs. Youwen Zhou and Andy Sham to Its Newly Created Scientific Advisory Board

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, June 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Derm-Biome Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a Vancouver based preclinical biopharmaceutical company focused on skin health and healthy ageing, today announced the formation of its inaugural Scientific Advisory Board (SAB), with the additions of Drs. Youwen Zhou and Andy Sham, experts in the fields of chronic inflammatory skin diseases and the microbiome. The SAB will guide and advise the company as it moves its proprietary topical therapeutics for chronic inflammatory skin diseases and conditions towards human trials.

Dr. Zhou is a Professor and the Research Director in the Department of Dermatology and Skin Science, University of British Columbia. He is a clinician scientist and the Director of Molecular Medicine Lab at the Vancouver Coastal Health Research Institute. Dr. Zhou practices medical and oncological dermatology and conducts basic science and translational research on inflammatory, malignant, and pigmentary skin diseases, such as eczema, psoriasis, cutaneous T cell lymphoma, melasma and vitiligo. He is an expert in developing and evaluating novel skin therapeutics in animal models and in clinical trials. He was one of the early clinicians involved in the successful clinical development of aryl hydrocarbon receptor agonists for treatment of inflammatory skin diseases. He is a board member of Canadian Dermatology Association and is the past chair of Canadian Society of Investigative Dermatology.

Dr. Sham is the project manager for the Gut4Health Microbiome Core at BC Children’s Hospital Research Institute and a board member for the Canadian Society of Intestinal Research (CSIR). He earned a PhD in Experimental Medicine at the University of British Columbia investigating the interplay between bacteria and host at the gut lining to maintain intestinal health. He was awarded a CIHR fellowship to continue his training as a Postdoctoral Research Fellow at Harvard Medical School and Brigham and Women’s Hospital where he studied the therapeutic potential of small lipid molecules against lung inflammation. Dr. Sham is an expert in mucosal immunology especially on the interplay between the bacteria and host and the impact of microbiome in driving human diseases. He also has had experience in developing new drugs for the treatment of inflammatory bowel disease and colon cancer in the industry.

Skin diseases are the fourth most common cause of all human disease, affecting almost one-third of the world’s population, and are associated with considerable health and psychological burdens.

Derm-Biome CEO Gordon Eberwein: “We are very excited to bring on these two key advisory board members to help guide us as we move our topical drugs towards human trials.”

Derm-Biome Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a private preclinical biopharmaceutical company with a suite of natural compound derivatives dedicated to improving skin health and healthy ageing. Our compounds are well tolerated and exhibit potent anti-inflammatory, antimicrobial, and antioxidant properties.

