Coya Therapeutics to Host Key Opinion Leader Webinar on ALS001 for the Treatment of Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis

-Featuring Stanley H. Appel, M.D., internationally renowned researcher and neurologist-

-Webinar to be held Friday, June 11, 2021 at 11:30 a.m. ET-

HOUSTON, June 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Coya Therapeutics, Inc., (Coya™), a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing first-in-class approaches utilizing autologous regulatory T cells (Tregs) and Treg-derived exosome therapeutics for neurodegenerative and autoimmune diseases, today announced that it will host a key opinion leader (KOL) webinar on ALS001, the Company’s lead asset for the treatment of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS), on Friday, June 11, 2021 at 11:30 a.m. ET.

The webinar will feature a presentation by KOL, Stanley H. Appel, M.D. (Houston Methodist Neurological Institute), who will discuss the current treatment landscape of ALS, the implications of dysfunctional Tregs in neurodegenerative disease progression and the therapeutic potential of ALS001, an autologous, expanded Treg cell therapy. Dr. Appel will be available to answer questions following the formal presentation. Coya's management team will also provide an update on their lead pipeline candidate, ALS001, currently in an ongoing Phase 2a trial with data expected summer 2021.

Dr. Appel’s transformational work is the basis for Coya’s proprietary and patented TAI™ (Tregs Against Inflammation™) platform, that offers therapeutic approaches to address the unmet and significant medical needs of patients with ALS, Parkinson’s, Alzheimer’s, FTD and other autoimmune diseases. Coya’s CTreg™ platform (Cryopreservation for Tregs™) is the first in the industry to expand, freeze, and re-thaw Tregs, while maintaining viability and suppressive function, thus solving manufacturing and supply-chain limitations and providing an ‘off the shelf’ Treg cell therapy that enables serial and monthly infusions.

Stanley H. Appel, M.D., is the Peggy and Gary Edwards Distinguished Endowed Chair for the Treatment and Research of ALS, Co-Director of the Houston Methodist Neurological Institute, Chair of the Stanley H. Appel Department of Neurology, Houston Methodist Hospital and Professor of Neurology at Weill Cornell Medical College. He is also Director of the MDA/ALSA ALS Research and Clinical Center at the Houston Methodist Neurological Institute. Dr Appel’s seminal research documented the intimate relationship of neurodegeneration and ALS progression with dysfunctional and decreased levels of Tregs. He is also renowned for his discovery of cryopreservation of Tregs, demonstrating the ability to expand, freeze and re-thaw Tregs, while maintaining viability and suppressive function. Dr. Appel is a member of numerous professional societies and committees and has authored 15 books and over 440 articles on topics such as ALS, neuromuscular disease, Alzheimer’s Disease, and Parkinson’s Disease.

To register for the webinar, please click here. The presentation and archived webcast will also be accessible under “Events” in the news section of Coya website.

About Coya Therapeutics, Inc.

Headquartered in Houston, TX, Coya Therapeutics™ is a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing first-in-class and best-in-class approaches utilizing adoptive regulatory T cells (Tregs) to target disease. The company’s CTreg™ (Cryopreservation for Tregs) system is patent pending and the first in the industry to overcome prior limitations of Treg cell therapies, allowing for serial infusions from a single manufacturing round. Through our proprietary TAI™ (Tregs Against Inflammation™) and patent pending iscEXO™ ( i mmuno s uppressive c ell Exosome) platforms, Coya is focused on the advancement of disease modifying approaches to address the significant unmet medical needs of patients with ALS, Frontotemporal Dementia, Parkinson’s, Alzheimer’s, and autoimmune diseases. For more information, please visit www.coyatherapeutics.com.

Investor Contact Media Contact Daniel Ferry Joleen Schultz 617-430-7576 760-271-8150 Daniel@lifesciadvisors.com joleen@joleenschultzassociates.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/51b8c441-5daa-4d7b-9794-bcd837b102f6