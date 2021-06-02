NetNumber Named as One of the “50 Innovators of the Year 2021” by CIO Bulletin

Lowell, MA, June 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NetNumber announced today it has been honored as a top 50 innovator of the year by CIO Bulletin. The award recognizes companies across industries for their leading-edge solutions and/or business practices. NetNumber has been recognized for its innovative cloud native solutions for telecom operators.

CIO Bulletin is an interactive, preeminent leadership platform serving as a central resource for information on Business & Information Technology (IT) leaders and their entrepreneurial ventures. From celebrating innovation to identifying best practices and providing a forum for today’s CIOs and other technology decision makers, CIO Bulletin aspires to keep its readers informed about how the techie giants, governments and consumers are unfurling organizational innovation in the Business & IT world.

“It’s an honor to be named as one of the top 50 innovators for 2021 by CIO Bulletin,” said Steve Legge, chief operating officer, NetNumber. “We are proud of our history and position in the telecoms industry and are excited about helping our customers move from traditional networking architectures and technologies to cloud native solutions. CIO Bulletin’s recognition of our progress is a testament to our ongoing success.”

To learn more, go to https://www.ciobulletin.com/magazine/netnumber-delivering-the-future-services.