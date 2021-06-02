Premium Domain Name Service.com is Up for Sale and is Available Exclusively Through Domain Assets

Service.com, one of the world’s most brandable and valuable domain names, is being sold. This is an opportunity to own a highly memorable premium domain name and dominate the service-related business market. For more information, please contact John Mauriello at DomainAssets.com.

BOCA RATON, Fla., June 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Service is one of the world’s most versatile words making Service.com one of the world’s most brandable and valuable domain names. This premium domain name is being sold exclusively through DomainAssets.com (DA). Owning this powerful domain name offers huge potential to dominate the service-related online marketplace.



“On the current list of Fortune 500 companies, there are more service companies and fewer manufacturers than ever before,” said John Mauriello of DomainAssets.com. “The ‘service economy,’ generally considered as retail, financial services, hospitality, human services, IT, healthcare and education, are the key sectors in the global economic post-COVID-19 recovery. In addition, even companies that may not be categorized as a ‘service companies’ have major service components and offerings,” added Mauriello. “On Google, the ‘service’ keyword returns an astounding 23 billion results and the domain name, ‘Service.com,’ outstandingly returns nearly 14 billion results. Any brand would love to have these kind of numbers,” said Mauriello.

The value of having a .com brand like Service.com cannot be overstated. “With a business name that’s friendly to your target keywords, you’ll easily be top of the results,” said Neil Patel, a renowned SEO expert, in an article entitled, Why Your Brand Name is the Best SEO Hack You’ve Got (And what that Means for Your Bottom Line). In explaining the growing importance of the keyword(s) in your brand, Patel noted that “your chosen brand name can make a difference in how you rank in search engines” and “with a brand name that is unique [and] memorable,” such as Service.com, “you might just rank among the giants of SEO with far less work.”

Popular “Service” related search terms include: #Service now, #service pro, #Service mortgage, #service master, #service direct, #service channel, #service center, #service cloud, #service provider, #service companies, #service call, #cleaning service, #auto service, #loan service, #home service, #get service, #service portal, #self-service, #service manual, and many others.

“Service.com is an ultra-premium domain name that can give the right company an advantage over its competitors. This is a great opportunity and timing, when doing business via the internet is growing exponentially,” said Mauriello.

DomainAssets.com is an international brokerage company specializing in acquisition and sales of Premium Domain Names and Digital IP Assets, global branding, active marketing of premium domain names; and B2B joint ventures. DA has helped numerous companies worldwide acquire their domains to match their brands.

