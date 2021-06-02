CarMax Hiring 1,800 Automotive Service Professionals Nationwide

RICHMOND, VA, June 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CarMax, Inc. (NYSE: KMX), the nation's largest retailer of used cars, announces plans to hire 1,800 automotive service professionals by the end of summer – kicking off with the first-ever CarMax Curbside Career Day on June 10 from 10 a.m. – 3 p.m. CarMax is partnering with job site Indeed to hold curbside hiring events at 16 CarMax locations across the country. The company will be interviewing candidates for a variety of positions for automotive service professionals, including technicians, detailers, painters, supply associates, and more. There will be job opportunities for both new and seasoned automotive professionals, with potential for jobs to be offered on the spot. Some positions will also offer sign-on bonuses.

CarMax is the largest buyer and seller of used autos from and to customers in the United States. Newly hired automotive service professionals will help the company increase its production of vehicles for retail to support the company’s increasing demand. CarMax’s highly trained associates will primarily work on reconditioning vehicles and preparing them for sale.

“CarMax continues to grow and the need to produce more vehicles to keep up with anticipated consumer demand is great,” said vice president of regional service operations, Tyrone Payton. “We are introducing CarMax Curbside Career Day as an opportunity for automotive professionals across the country to check out our award-winning culture in-person and learn why CarMax is the best place to work.”

CarMax, which has been named one of FORTUNE magazine’s 100 Best Companies to Work For® 17 consecutive years, offers competitive benefits including paid time off, medical and retirement plans, wellness programs, and vehicle purchase discounts. Automotive professionals find value in the company’s award-winning training program, strong opportunities to grow long-term careers, reimbursement programs for ASE certification, and free or discounted tools.

The following CarMax stores will be hosting Curbside Career Day hiring events on June 10. Interested candidates can visit this link for more information and to RSVP to the hiring event.

Mobile, AL – Mobile CarMax at 965 East Interstate 65 Service Road South, Mobile, AL Clearwater, FL – Clearwater CarMax at 2550 Roosevelt Boulevard, Clearwater, FL Kennesaw, GA – Town Center CarMax at 1215 Ernest Barrett Parkway, Kennesaw, GA Chicago, IL – Schaumburg CarMax at 250 E Golf Road, Schaumburg, IL Kansas City, KS – Kansas City CarMax at 6801 E Frontage Road, Merriam, KS Boston, MA – Westborough CarMax at 170 Turnpike Road, Westborough, MA Baltimore, MD – Laurel CarMax at 8800 Freestate Drive, Laurel, MD St. Peters, MO – Mid Rivers Mall CarMax at 4990 N. Service Road, St. Peters, MO Wilmington, NC – Wilmington CarMax at 6030 Market Street, Wilmington, NC Las Vegas, NV – Centennial CarMax at 4900 North Rancho Drive, Las Vegas, NV Rochester, NY – Rochester CarMax at 3600 W Henrietta Road, Rochester, NY Cincinnati, OH – Cincinnati CarMax at 12105 Omniplex Court, Cincinnati, OH Cleveland, OH – Cleveland East CarMax at 4900 Pointe Parkway, Warrensville Heights, OH Columbus, OH – Sawmill CarMax at 2700 Farmers Drive, Columbus, OH Madison, TN – Rivergate CarMax at 2353 Gallatin Pike N., Madison, TN Richmond, TX – Fort Bend CarMax at 1215 21939 Southwest Freeway, Richmond, TX

In addition to the in-person curbside events, all 222 CarMax stores will be accepting virtual applications from job seekers who may apply directly for open positions at careers.carmax.com.

CarMax is a proud partner of TechForce Foundation, a national non-profit focused on championing and supporting aspiring transportation technicians.

“In addition to being an award-winning workplace, CarMax has generously supported TechForce’s workforce development initiatives that help young people discover rewarding careers as transportation technicians,” said TechForce CEO, Jennifer Maher. “These have evolved into high tech careers with great job security as we saw in the recent COVID-19 crisis where they were named critical infrastructure roles.”

About CarMax

CarMax, the nation’s largest retailer of used autos, revolutionized the automotive retail industry by driving integrity, honesty and transparency in every interaction. The company offers a truly personalized experience with the option for customers to do as much, or as little, online and in-store as they want. CarMax also provides a variety of vehicle delivery methods, including home delivery, contactless curbside pickup and appointments in its stores. During the fiscal year ending February 28, 2021, CarMax sold more than 750,000 used vehicles and more than 425,000 wholesale vehicles at its in-store and virtual auctions. In addition, CarMax Auto Finance originated more than $6 billion in receivables during fiscal year 2021, adding to its near $14 billion portfolio. CarMax has more than 220 stores, 27,000 associates, and is proud to have been recognized for 17 consecutive years as one of the Fortune 100 Best Companies to Work For®. For more information, visit www.carmax.com.

