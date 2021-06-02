Clean Earth Increases Fuel Blending Capacity at Calvert City Facility in Kentucky

Clean Earth’s hazardous waste facility in Calvert City, Kentucky received the final authorization to operate a new tank farm, significantly increasing capacity and strengthening customer service.

Fuel blending capabilities allow for hazardous waste energy recovery as well as enhanced environmental benefits.

CAMP HILL, Pa., June 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Harsco Corporation (NYSE: HSC), a global market leading provider of environmental solutions for industrial and specialty waste streams, today announced that the Calvert City, Kentucky, location of its Clean Earth division received the final authorization to operate the new tank farm, consisting of six, 15,000-gallon tanks. The new permit provides 90,000 gallons of additional capacity for the permitted activity of fuel blending.

The Kentucky Division of Waste Management received an Inspection and Certification of Tank Farm Improvements report in April 2021. Based on Clean Earth Calvert City’s tank systems being in good working condition, the permit was authorized, allowing the facility to now store and treat hazardous waste in the tanks.

“Our strong record of environmental compliance within the state of Kentucky provided our team with the necessary permit approvals to increase our fuel blending program. This allows our Clean Earth facility in Calvert City to enhance its customer service by providing alternative solutions to various waste streams,” said Hector Sanchez, Senior Vice President of Operations for Clean Earth.

Clean Earth Calvert City’s fuel blending services provide an economic and environmentally friendly recycling option for solvent-based liquids, sludges and solids. This service combines organic waste streams with other hazardous wastes as well as non-hazardous wastes to blend the material into an alternative fuel, which is then sent to a cement kiln to offset the use of fossil fuels in the manufacturing of cement.

The Company’s hazardous waste facility in Calvert City is a Resource Conservation and Recovery Act (RCRA) Part B permitted treatment, storage and disposal facility (TSDF) that manages solid, semi-solid, gas and liquid hazardous and non-hazardous waste from off-site generators. The addition of the newly permitted tank farm provides the facility with the opportunity to take advantage of the current capacity constraints within the marketplace, providing its customers with alternative solutions.

To learn more about Clean Earth and its Calvert City operations, visit www.cleanearthinc.com or follow Clean Earth on LinkedIn , Facebook , Twitter or Instagram .

About Harsco Corporation

Harsco Corporation (NYSE: HSC) is a global market leader providing environmental solutions for industrial and specialty waste streams, and innovative technologies for the rail sector. Based in Camp Hill, PA, the 13,000-employee company operates in more than 30 countries. Harsco’s common stock is a component of the S&P SmallCap 600 Index and the Russell 2000 Index. Additional information can be found at www.harsco.com .

About Clean Earth

Clean Earth’s vision is to create a better future for our people, partners and planet by turning specialty waste into recycling opportunities. Clean Earth is one of the largest specialty waste companies in the United States providing remediation, disposal, recycling and beneficial reuse solutions for hazardous and non-hazardous waste and contaminated materials. Headquartered in King of Prussia, Pennsylvania, it operates a network of 91 locations across the United States. As a leader in the industry, Clean Earth has the experience and capabilities to provide efficient, effective hazardous and non-hazardous waste recycling and disposal solutions. Our vast portfolio of technologies and services touches nearly every industry that generates waste including energy, infrastructure, commercial, industrial, retail and healthcare markets. To learn more, visit www.cleanearthinc.com .﻿