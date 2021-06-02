Forefront Communications Wins Silver Award for Best Brand Launch at 2021 Bulldog PR Awards

NEW YORK, June 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Forefront Communications, the industry’s leading marketing and PR agency focused on institutional fintech and capital markets firms, today announced it has won the Silver award for Best Brand Launch at the 2021 Bulldog PR Awards. Forefront was recognized for its work in rebranding MayStreet, a financial technology company specializing in delivering high-quality market data to investors.

Forefront’s work for MayStreet included the design and development of a new company logo, website and marketing collateral. By modernizing MayStreet’s visual appearance and key messages, Forefront solidified a brand foundation intended to help them attract employee talent and reach new sales targets. Positioning MayStreet as a capital markets technology leader that provides "The Open Road to Market Data," Forefront created a distinctive and emotive declaration that cuts through the noise in an industry full of black boxes and algorithms.

Forefront’s unique campaign helped MayStreet accomplish its goals of increasing awareness, establishing itself as both a platform for thought leadership and a disruptive force among Wall Street’s biggest players. Upon execution, Forefront helped MayStreet directly improve several business metrics, including revenue growth, web traffic and social media engagement.

Commenting on Forefront’s work, MayStreet Chief Revenue Officer Naftali Cohen said, “We compete for talent with the leading firms in our industry as well as technology behemoths like Amazon, Google and Facebook. That is a big challenge, but Forefront’s work to build our brand and spotlight our culture has really helped us connect with prospective employees, which was crucial during the pandemic when many people had to decide whether or not to join us without setting foot in our office or meeting us face to face.”

This award win occurs at a time of record growth and recognition for Forefront Communications. Forefront was named one of the top 18 boutique PR firms nationwide by Insider in April 2021. With a rapidly growing team and client base that includes over 30 capital market and fintech firms, Forefront expects continued company growth throughout 2021 and beyond.

Forefront is a specialized marketing and PR firm that services the most influential companies in the capital markets and institutional fintech. We apply deep sector knowledge, decades of in-house experience and extensive industry connections in developing highly strategic, bespoke programs that help clients grow, regardless of their lifecycle stage. For more information, visit us at www.forefrontcomms.com.