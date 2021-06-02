Tourmaline Partners Adds Industry Experts David Toy and Chris Arkin to Trading Team

STAMFORD, CT, June 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tourmaline Partners, LLC, the world’s leading outsourced trading solutions firm, today announced that industry experts David Toy and Chris Arkin have joined as senior traders. With these new hires, Tourmaline further enhances its capabilities in the Australia-Pacific (APAC) region and in the derivatives trading space, as demand broadens globally for the firm’s trading, operations and commission management expertise. Toy is based in Australia and Arkin works at Tourmaline’s headquarters in Stamford, Connecticut.

David Toy joins Tourmaline with nearly two decades in senior trading roles with Tier 1 hedge funds and asset managers specifically focused on trading Asian securities. He was most recently Director of Trading, Asian Equities for TIAA Investments for four years and previously spent ten years at Moore Capital with the majority of that time as Head of Asian Trading. Prior to his senior role at Moore Capital, David traded European and US equities for Amaranth Advisors.

Chris Arkin is a derivatives trading specialist and comes to Tourmaline with more than 20 years of experience, most recently as the head trader at Antipodean Advisors. Earlier he co-founded outsourced trading boutique Clearview Global Trading, and previously he held senior equities derivatives trading positions at Susquehanna International Group and long-short fund North Sound Capital. He began his career as a trader in the S&P 500 (SPX) index options pit at the Chicago Board Options Exchange (CBOE).

“David and Chris come to Tourmaline with the deep buy-side trading experience that unequivocally sets our team apart from our competition,” said Henry Higdon, Tourmaline’s Head of Global Equity Trading. “David’s knowledge of Asian markets, program and electronic trading as well as blocks/ECM, is exceptional, and Chris’s experience in derivatives trading makes him an invaluable asset to one of the fastest growing parts of our business. We couldn’t be more excited to have David and Chris onboard and helping our clients in a challenging region and a complex asset class.”

David’s hire follows the recent APAC additions of Yuki Shimada, previously Head of Asian Trading for CBRE Clarion, and Joe Hodgkins, formerly Head of Trading at Janus in the Asian region.

“The role of the trader becomes more complex and challenging each year, and the Asian region is no exception. But the Tourmaline platform and our people’s experience are making a real difference for asset managers,” said Toy. “I’m excited to be a part of a team that provides trading expertise and significant liquidity to help investors of all sizes navigate an incredibly challenging landscape.”

“The buy side is embracing outsourced trading expertise, both in equities and derivatives,” said Arkin. “With both equities and options, Tourmaline’s unique infrastructure, scale and reach provide the ideal platform for experienced traders to excel at their jobs, all to the benefit of our clients and their managed accounts.”

Tourmaline Partners provides tailor-made, outsourced trading solutions and best-execution expertise to over 350 institutional investment clients ranging from emerging hedge funds to trillion-dollar asset managers.

About Tourmaline

Tourmaline Partners is one of the world’s leading outsourced trading solutions firms, providing tailor-made services to hedge funds and asset managers of all sizes, pairing clients’ trading needs with our expertise. Through continuous investment in technology and human capital, a singular focus on trading, and non-competitive relationships with 400+ global brokers, Tourmaline provides clients with access to unparalleled liquidity, market intelligence and customized workflows for defining, measuring and achieving best execution.

Tourmaline Partners, LLC is registered with the SEC and FINRA. Tourmaline Europe LLP is a wholly owned subsidiary authorized and regulated by the FCA.