Arbor Biotechnologies to Present at the Evercore ISI GenomeRx Emerging Therapeutics Conference and the Jefferies Virtual Healthcare Conference

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., June 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Arbor Biotechnologies, an early-stage life sciences company discovering and developing the next generation of genetic medicines, announced today that it will present at two upcoming virtual investor conferences:



Evercore ISI GenomeRx Emerging Therapeutics Conference on Thursday, June 3, 2021, as one of a select group of companies invited to present

Devyn Smith, CEO, and other members of Arbor’s management team will participate in one-on-one meetings with life science investors at both events.

About Arbor Biotechnologies

Arbor Biotechnologies is an early-stage life sciences company discovering and developing the next-generation of genetic medicines. Co-founded by Feng Zhang and David Walt, Arbor uses its proprietary discovery engine to uncover unique CRISPR-based genetic modifiers with differentiated genetic editing and delivery capabilities. Following its strategic partnership with Vertex Pharmaceuticals to accelerate the path to the clinic for Arbor’s technologies, Arbor recently announced an agreement with Lonza. These partnerships further validate the breadth of applications of Arbor’s gene editing platform that can be custom tailored to address the underlying pathology of each genetic disease. Arbor’s pipeline of genetic medicines is focused on bringing curative therapies to all patients with genetic disease.

