Phunware Holds Fireside Chat with CNBC and Fox Business Network Market Analyst Kenny Polcari

AUSTIN, Texas, June 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Phunware, Inc. (NASDAQ: PHUN) (“Phunware” or “the Company”) a fully-integrated enterprise cloud platform for mobile that provides products, solutions, data and services for brands worldwide, will be holding a fireside chat with CNBC and Fox Business Network Market Analyst Kenny Polcari, tomorrow, June 3rd at 12:00 PM ET. Phunware Chief Operating Officer, Randall Crowder, will be hosted by Polcari to discuss Phunware’s outlook for 2021 and provide further details on its go-to-market strategy that focuses primarily on indirect channel partners.



Polcari is currently the Managing Partner of Kace Capital Advisors, Chief Market Strategist at SlateStone Wealth, sits on the Advisory Board of The Headstrong Project, and is a member of the National Organization of Investment Professionals. He started his career on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange as an institutional broker starting in 1985 and graduated from Boston University, School of Management in 1983 with a Bachelor of Science in Business Administration with a concentration in Finance.

The fireside chat will be broadcast live and available for replay here and via the investor relations section of the company’s website at investors.phunware.com.

