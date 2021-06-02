Renew MedSpa Brings Advanced Laser Tattoo Removal, Pigmented Lesion Removal, Vascular Lesion Removal, and More to Detroit Lakes, MN featuring the Astanza Duality Laser

Detroit Lakes, MN, June 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Renew MedSpa, Detroit Lakes’ newest medical spa provider, offers the most innovative laser and aesthetic treatments. The up-and-coming medical spa provides high-quality results for unwanted tattoos, brown spots, spider veins, nail fungus, and more utilizing the Astanza Duality laser.

“I initially started researching lasers for pigmented lesion removal and learned that treatment works very similarly to laser tattoo removal,” said Brianna Ulrich, owner. “After that, I knew I wanted a laser that could perform a multitude of applications. I underwent laser tattoo removal training at New Look Laser College and invested in the Astanza Duality laser and have been delivering superior treatments and results ever since. The best thing about this entire journey is seeing the positive impact I’m making on others. I love helping people regain confidence in their appearance.”

The Astanza Duality featured at Renew MedSpa is a cutting-edge Q-switched Nd:YAG laser. This laser produces 1064 nm and 532 nm wavelengths for targeting and removing unwanted tattoos, unsightly vessels, and undesired pigmented lesions. The Duality is safe to use on all skin types and emits an ultra-quick pulse duration and high pulse energy to produce intense peak power for better tattoo fading and unparalleled results.

“Brianna’s passion and work ethic paired with the Astanza Duality are a winning combination for Renew and its customers,” said Opal Taskila, Astanza Director of Inside Sales. “I have no doubts they will quickly become Detroit Lakes’ top provider for aesthetics.”

About Renew MedSpa

Renew MedSpa is a results-driven medical spa that provides cutting-edge laser and aesthetic services, including laser tattoo removal, pigmentation removal, spider vein removal, carbon facials, and more. Treatments are performed in a clean and cozy environment by licensed and trained professionals.

Renew MedSpa offers free consultations for new and existing clients. For more information or to book an appointment, call (218) 850-0893 or visit http://renewmedspa.biz/. Renew MedSpa is located at 1208 Rossman Ave, Detroit Lakes, MN 56501.

About Astanza Laser

Astanza is the leader in lasers for tattoo removal, hair removal, and additional aesthetic procedures. In addition to delivering cutting-edge medical laser devices such as the Duality, Trinity, MeDioStar, and DermaBlate systems, Astanza offers its customers a complete range of training, marketing, and business consulting services to achieve success in this growing field. Astanza is an award-winning company that has received several accolades from leading industry organizations, including MyFaceMyBody and Aesthetic Everything. They are also certified as a “Great Place to Work”.

Astanza Laser is headquartered in Dallas, TX, with customers throughout North America and Europe. For product, investor, or press information, call (800) 364-9010, or visit https://astanzalaser.com/. Connect with Astanza on LinkedIn, Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and YouTube