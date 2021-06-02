At CAGR of 29.5%, Global Computer Vision in Healthcare Market Share Projected USD 2,384.2 Million Revenues by 2026: Facts & Factors

New York, NY, June 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Facts and Factors have published a new research report titled “Computer Vision in Healthcare Market by Product Type (Software (On-premise, Cloud), Hardware (CPU, GPU, FPGA, ASICs), Memory, Network), Application (Medical Imaging, Surgery), & End User (Health Care Provider, Diagnostic Center and Others): Global Industry Outlook, Market Size, Business Intelligence, Consumer Preferences, Statistical Surveys, Comprehensive Analysis, Historical Developments, Current Trends, and Forecasts, 2020–2026”.

“According to the recent research report, the demand of global Computer Vision in Healthcare Market size & share expected to reach to USD 2,384.2 Million by 2026 from USD 262.2 Million in 2019, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 29.5% during the forecast period 2021 to 2026.”

Global Computer Vision in Healthcare Market: Overview

Work into computer vision, image processing, and pattern recognition over the past few decades has made tremendous progress. Medical imagery has also attracted rising attention in healthcare applications in recent years due to its critical aspect. Computer vision uses image recognition algorithms to make the diagnosis quicker and more precise than a doctor. Computer vision technology was used in various treatments and interventions to treat those conditions. Technologies for 3D modeling and rapid prototyping have now focused on developing medical imaging modalities which include MRI and CT.

Industry Major Market Players

NVIDIA Corporation

Microsoft

Intel Corporation

Xilinx Inc.

IBM

Google

Basler AG

Arterys

AiCure

iCAD Inc.

Market Dynamics

The demand for computer vision systems in the healthcare sector, government initiatives to increase the adoption of AI-based technology, big data in healthcare, and the use of computer vision in precision medicine drive the growth of computer vision in the healthcare industry.

The Computer Vision in Healthcare market is segmented into product, application, end-user, and region segments. The product segment is segmented into hardware, software, and services. The hardware segment accounted for the largest segment owing to the increase in computer vision adoption. Software is the second most trailing segment whereas the services segment is anticipated to have the most lucrative growth in the coming years. The application segment is classified into medical imaging and diagnostics, surgeries, and other applications. Medical imaging is likely to dominate computer vision in healthcare market. The end-user segment is segmented into healthcare providers, diagnostic centers, and other end users. Healthcare providers are thought to be acquiring the maximum share in the end-user segment of the computer vision in healthcare market.

The report study further includes an in-depth analysis of industry players' market shares and provides an overview of leading players' market position in the Computer Vision in Healthcare sector. Key strategic developments in the Computer Vision in Healthcare market competitive landscape such as acquisitions & mergers, inaugurations of different products and services, partnerships & joint ventures, MoU agreements, VC & funding activities, R&D activities, and geographic expansion among other noteworthy activities by key players of the Computer Vision in Healthcare market are appropriately highlighted in the report.

The Computer Vision in Healthcare market research report delivers an acute valuation and taxonomy of the Computer Vision in Healthcare industry by practically splitting the market on the basis of different types, categories, and regions. Through the analysis of the historical and projected trends, all the segments and sub-segments were evaluated through the bottom-up approach, and different market sizes have been projected for FY 2020 to FY 2026.

Regional Analysis

On the basis of Geography, North America continues to lead the global market for computer vision in healthcare. Europe follows North America in the computer vision in healthcare market in terms of revenue and number of players. The Asia Pacific market will probably witness a very lucrative computer vision in healthcare market over the coming years owing to the positively evolving healthcare infrastructure that has started adopting automation, intraoperatability, cloud computing, and point-of-care features.

This report segments the Computer Vision in Healthcare market as follows:

Global Computer Vision in Healthcare Market: Product Type Segment Analysis

Hardware Processors CPUs GPUs FPGAs ASICs VPUs Memory devices Networks

Software Cloud-based On-premise

Services

Global Computer Vision in Healthcare Market: Application Segment Analysis

Medical imaging and diagnostics

Surgeries

Other applications

Global Computer Vision in Healthcare Market: End-User Segment Analysis

Healthcare providers

Diagnostic centers

Other end-users

