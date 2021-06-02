Akoya Announces Rollout of Strategic Clinical Research Program to Advance Adoption of Spatial Biology for Clinical Applications

MARLBOROUGH, Mass., June 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Akoya Biosciences Inc., (Nasdaq: AKYA) The Spatial Biology Company®, today announced the launch of Advanced Biopharma Solutions (ABS) as a premium service for biopharmaceutical companies interested in adopting multiplex immunofluorescence (mIF) workflows and spatial biomarker development in their translational pathology and immunotherapy programs.



ABS is a component of Akoya’s broader Clinical Research Program, a strategic initiative which aims to support the implementation of the Company’s Phenoptics™ mIF platform and spatial phenotypic signatures for precision pathology, through partnerships with academic medical centers, contract research organizations (CROs), reference labs, and the biopharmaceutical industry.

ABS leverages the Company’s knowledge and leadership in spatial phenotyping to accelerate biopharmaceutical companies’ quest for accurate predictive biomarkers, with the aim of improving trial design and drug development success rates. Through ABS, Akoya’s biopharmaceutical partners can access its deep mIF expertise, custom assay development capabilities, capacity to support clinical trial assays, and image analysis and interpretative skills.

“By launching ABS, Akoya is offering its spatial biology expertise to the biopharma industry to enable the adoption of spatial-biomarker informed clinical trial strategies and, we believe, solve some of immunotherapy’s toughest challenges,” said Akoya Chief Executive Officer Brian McKelligon. “Our hope is that the partnerships through ABS can catalyze our understanding of tumor immune biology, spatial biomarker discovery and eventually enhance the success of precision medicine.”

Immunotherapies are effective in certain subsets of cancer patients, but accurate determination of which patients are likely to respond has been challenging with current biomarker technologies, leading to high clinical trial failure rates and inefficiencies in cancer care. A multi-institutional study of immuno-oncology biomarker modalities, published in JAMA Oncology in 2019, demonstrated that mIF-based spatial biomarkers outperformed other biomarker testing approaches— such as gene expression profiling, tumor mutational burden (TMB) assessment, and PD-L1 immunohistochemistry (IHC) — for predicting patient response to immunotherapy treatment.

Spatial biology is a rapidly emerging scientific discipline that has the potential to elucidate the immune biology of cancer in greater detail by analyzing the spatial architecture of tumor tissue sections and mapping how tumor and immune cells organize and interact within the tumor microenvironment. These insights have implications for streamlining drug development, clinical trials, and biomarker discovery, and are currently being applied to immunotherapy research.

A cutting-edge tool for spatial biology research is Akoya’s Phenoptics™ mIF platform. The platform has been adopted by the top cancer centers and biopharma companies globally, due to its robust spatial phenotyping capabilities and its ability to support large-scale translational and clinical research studies.

Representatives from Akoya’s ABS team will be exhibiting at the American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) Virtual Meeting from June 4 to 8 at booth 5067a. More information can also be found at akoyabio.com/advanced-biopharma-solutions.

About Akoya Biosciences

As The Spatial Biology Company®, Akoya Biosciences’ mission is to bring context to the world of biology and human health through the power of spatial phenotyping. The Company offers comprehensive single-cell imaging solutions that allow researchers to phenotype cells with spatial context and visualize how they organize and interact to influence disease progression and treatment response. Akoya offers two distinct solutions, the CODEX® and Phenoptics™ platforms, to serve the diverse needs of researchers across discovery, translational and clinical research. For more information, please visit https://www.akoyabio.com/.

JAMA Oncology: Paper reference: Steve Lu et al. Comparison of Biomarker Modalities for Predicting Response to PD-1/PD-L1 Checkpoint Blockade. JAMA Oncology. doi: 10.1001/jamaoncol.2019.1549