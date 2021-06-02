Only 30% of Americans Say They Will Stay in Their Current Job After the COVID-19 Pandemic Had Ended

PHILADELPHIA, June 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Job transitions may be on the horizon for many Americans once the COVID-19 pandemic ends, according to a new survey conducted by The Harris Poll on behalf of Yoh. The online survey, which polled more than 2,000 U.S. adults ages 18+, found that only 3-in-10 Americans (30%) say they will stay in their current job once the pandemic subsides. Further, more than 1 in 10 Americans (14%) report they will be more open to new job opportunities after the COVID-19 pandemic has ended.



The findings in this survey may speak to the challenges many employees had with professional development during the upheaval of the last year. As the findings in this survey may suggest, those businesses that do not increase their focus on employee retention and recruitment will risk losing top talent and fall behind in the battle to attract highly skilled workers.

Americans’ likelihood to say they are staying in their current job after the pandemic may be directly tied to both income and education level. Americans with a college degree or higher are nearly twice as likely to stay in their current jobs after the pandemic compared to Americans with high school degrees or less (40% vs. 21%). Those making an annual household income of $100,000 or more are also more likely to stay in their current jobs after the pandemic than those making an annual household income of less than $100,000 (40% vs. 26%).

“Work environments and the needs of employees have drastically evolved during the COVID-19 pandemic and the findings from this survey underscore the need for employers to reevaluate their practices in order to retain talent,” said Emmett McGrath, President of Yoh. “While many had to trim budgets, benefits and workplace culture offerings over the past year, now is the time to reconsider the programs and offerings in place to keep employees motivated and engaged. Especially for those hard-to-find, highly skilled workers, now is the time to invest in their careers or else companies risk losing their best talent.”

Beyond education and compensation level, the survey also found that gender and an employee’s generation cohort play a part in career trajectory decisions after the pandemic ends.

Men are more likely to stay in current role than women: While 34% of males say they will stay in their current job after the pandemic, only 27% of females are planning to do the same.

While 34% of males say they will stay in their current job after the pandemic, only 27% of females are planning to do the same. Those in the 18-34 age group are currently looking for a new job: Americans age 18-34 are more likely to say they are currently in search of new job opportunities than those 35+ (22% vs. 8%).

SURVEY METHODOLOGY

This survey was conducted online within the United States by The Harris Poll on behalf of Braithwaite Communications from May 5 – 7, 2021 among 2,064 U.S. adults ages 18 and older. This online survey is not based on a probability sample and therefore no estimate of theoretical sampling error can be calculated. For complete survey methodology, including weighting variables and subgroup sample sizes, please contact Joe McIntyre at joe@gobraithwaite.com.

ABOUT YOH

For more than 75 years, Yoh has provided the talent needed for the jobs and projects critical to our clients’ success. Our Specialty Practices recruiting experts find high-impact professionals in Aerospace and Defense, Engineering, Health Care, Life Sciences, Information Technology, Interactive Entertainment and Telecommunications. For clients with workforce management needs, our Enterprise Solutions team delivers large-scale workforce solutions, including Managed Services, Recruitment Process Outsourcing, Vendor Management Systems, Independent Contractor Compliance, and Payroll Services. For more information, visit www.yoh.com.

