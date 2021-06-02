Learning Care Group Teams Up with White House to Help Get America Vaccinated

NOVI, Mich., June 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Learning Care Group is helping speed America’s recovery from the pandemic with a complimentary day of child care to enable parents to go get vaccinated. The early childhood education leader’s offer supports President Biden’s goal for 70 percent of the U.S. adult population to have one vaccine shot by July 4 so that life can start to look closer to normal.

“We are proud to work with the White House and do our part to help make it as easy as possible for Americans to get vaccinated,” said Mark Bierley, CEO, Learning Care Group. “We understand the critical role vaccines play in speeding our country’s recovery from the pandemic and want to ensure that access to child care isn’t among the potential barriers preventing parents from getting vaccinated. A complimentary day of high-quality care at our schools will help to achieve the President’s goal and give parents peace of mind that they can go get vaccinated, knowing that their children are having a great day in a safe and nurturing learning environment.”

Once parents have scheduled their vaccine appointment, they can call (833) 459-3557 or visit www.learningcaregroup.com/vaccine to make arrangements for high-quality care for children ages 6 weeks to 12 years for that date (Monday-Friday, 8 a.m.-6 p.m. through July 4, 2021) at one of Learning Care Group’s 950+ preschools in 37 states. (Please schedule arrangements for care 24 hours in advance.) The offer includes all 10 of the company’s unique brands: Childtime, The Children’s Courtyard, Creative Kids Learning Centers, Everbrook Academy, La Petite Academy, Montessori Unlimited, Pathways Learning Academy, Tutor Time, U-GRO Learning Centres and Young School, with participation subject to availability.

Learning Care Group also is offering up to two days of complimentary child care if parents need assistance to help ease their recuperation from common side effects after COVID-19 vaccination as their body builds protection.

With health and safety paramount, Learning Care Group is following guidance from the CDC and state and local officials, implementing heightened protocols and taking extreme care to protect its children and employees. Families can be assured that Learning Care Group’s team of nurturing caregivers is committed to ensuring that their children are safe as they engage in fun-filled educational activities.

For more information, please visit www.learningcaregroup.com/vaccine

About Learning Care Group, Inc.

Learning Care Group is a leader in early childhood education, with more than 50 years of experience in inspiring children to love learning. Headquartered in Novi, Mich., the company is the second largest for-profit early education and care provider in North America. Learning Care Group provides early education and care for children ages 6 weeks to 12 years through ten unique brands: Childtime Learning Centers, The Children’s Courtyard, Creative Kids Learning Centers, Everbrook Academy, La Petite Academy, Montessori Unlimited, Pathways Learning Academy, Tutor Time Child Care/Learning Centers, U-GRO Learning Centres and Young School. It operates more than 950 schools (corporate and franchise) across 37 states, the District of Columbia and internationally, and has a capacity to serve more than 132,000 children. Learning Care Group supports child development for infants to school-agers through a comprehensive, research-based curriculum in a safe, nurturing, and fun school environment. It empowers children to be ready for school, instills a lifelong love of learning, and provides a foundation for the future. Learning Care Group also offers early education and child care programs for organizations, including onsite locations, as well as corporate partnerships and back-up care programs in its community-based schools. For more information, please visit www.learningcaregroup.com