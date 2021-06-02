New Mural Emerges in the Heart of Downtown St. Petersburg at First Citrus Bank

TAMPA, Fla., June 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In celebration of their new downtown St. Pete full-service branch, First Citrus Bank commissioned renowned urban artists Leon “Tes One” Bedore and the Vitale Bros., Johnny and Paul, to create an exciting and colorful mural composition. The bright and energetic design expresses First Citrus Bank’s own vigor and commitment to the community. The mural configuration is displayed both on the exterior and interior of the building and is ready for public viewing at their 300 1st Avenue South location.



The St. Pete associates are excited to be supporting the ‘Burg, a thriving hotspot for small businesses, surrounded by a dynamic arts and culture scene. First Citrus Bank is already known for being community-focused and driven. Since 2020, they reinvested over $180 million back into Tampa Bay with the Paycheck Protection Program. The First Citrus Bank team felt the mural was a way to share in the downtown culture, actively participate in the treasured art scene, and offer an aesthetic gift to the community, all while supporting small business owners.

“The murals in St. Petersburg tell various stories of inspiration, change, humor, love and success. They unite a community as they inspire dialogue,” stated Jessica Kendall Hornof, Executive Vice President and Chief Deposit Officer for over 20 years. “Now, First Citrus Bank has joined the conversation, weaving our mural into the community as a commitment to proactively contribute and invest in the future of the ‘Burg.”

Tes One and the Vitale Bros. collaborate under the Up&Over brand to bring large-scale murals to life in downtown St. Petersburg. Notably, Tes One is the founder of the SHINE St. Petersburg Mural Festival, an event that has created more than 100 murals throughout downtown and the surrounding arts districts, enhancing shared spaces into impactful experiences that blend art with life for locals and visitors. Equally significant, the highly acclaimed Vitale Bros. have been transforming the downtown St. Pete cityscape since the early 90s and are a dominant presence in the local creative space. Together, the Up&Over crew combine graffiti techniques with digital art design to create metaphorical paintings that draw on current events and community passions.

“Small business owners in St. Pete drive community success at a profound level. They sponsor local athletics, participate in community events, contribute to nonprofits, and provide residents with employment,” said Jack Barrett, President and CEO of First Citrus Bank. “This mural is just one way we are showing that First Citrus Bank will continue to be an integral part of the community’s fabric. We support our local artists and entrepreneurs, and fully acknowledge their impact and influence within downtown St. Pete.”

First Citrus Bank is a true community bank and was recently named a Top 5 SBA lender in Tampa Bay and ranked 7th in the state for Paycheck Protection Program lending. It has served the Tampa Bay community for the past 22 years, with six branches across the Tampa Bay area. The executive team are all long-time residents of Tampa Bay. First Citrus Bank St. Petersburg offers lobby services, executive offices, drive-thru services, as well as a suite of convenient mobile and online banking services. Sign up to receive updates on our new downtown location: bit.ly/FCBSTPETE

First Citrus Bank, a $600 million commercial bank, was established in 1999 and is headquartered in Tampa. Ranked as one of the Top 100 Community Banks in 2021 by American Banker and named Top 5 SBA Lender in Tampa Bay for 2020 by the SBA. First Citrus Bank was selected as the Tampa Bay Chamber of Commerce 2019 Small Business of the Year and ranked as one of the Top 25 Commercial Loan Producers in the Nation by the magazine Independent Banker. It serves businesses and individuals through a range of tailored financial solutions specializing in personal and business banking services with six locations throughout Tampa Bay.

First Citrus Bank enhances vibrancy throughout Tampa Bay by helping families become more financially secure and businesses economically successful. For additional information, please visit https://www.firstcitrus.com.

Stock trades on the OTC Markets under the ticker symbol "FCIT."

