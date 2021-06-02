Insights on the Aesthetic Medicine Global Market to 2027 - Featuring Alma Lasers, Anika Therapeutics and Bausch Health Among Others

Dublin, June 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Aesthetic Medicine - Global Market Trajectory & Analytics" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Aesthetic Medicine estimated at US$60.3 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$100.8 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 7.6% over the period 2020-2027.

Invasive, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 7.5% CAGR and reach US$55.5 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Non-Invasive segment is readjusted to a revised 7.7% CAGR for the next 7-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $16.3 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 11.5% CAGR



The Aesthetic Medicine market in the U.S. is estimated at US$16.3 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$22.5 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 11.5% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027.

Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 4.1% and 6.8% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 4.9% CAGR.



Select Competitors (Total 36 Featured):

Allergan-AbbVie

Alma Lasers, Ltd.

Anika Therapeutics

Baush Haealth

Cutera, Inc.

Cynosure

El.En. S.p.A.

Fotona d.o.o.

Galderma

Johnson & Johnson

Medytox, Inc.

Merz Pharma GmbH & Co. KGaA

Sientra, Inc.

Sinclair Pharma PLC

Syneron Medical, Ltd.

Key Topics Covered:



I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

III. MARKET ANALYSIS

IV. COMPETITION

Total Companies Profiled: 36

