Artelo Biosciences to Present at the LD Micro Virtual Invitational XI on June 9th

LA JOLLA, Calif., June 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Artelo Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: ARTL), a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of therapeutics that modulate endogenous signaling pathways, including the endocannabinoid system, today announced that management will present at the LD Micro Invitational XI investor conference taking place virtually June 8-10, 2021.



Gregory D. Gorgas, Artelo’s President and CEO, is scheduled to host a virtual presentation to investors during the event as follows:

2021 LD Micro Invitational XI

Date: Wednesday, June 9, 2021

Time: 1:00 p.m. EST / 10:00 a.m. PST – Track 1

Webcast: Sequire | Virtual Events (mysequire.com)

For more information on the LD Micro Invitational XI, or to register for the event, please visit https://ldmicrojune2021.mysequire.com.

About Artelo Biosciences

Artelo Biosciences, Inc. is a San Diego-based biopharmaceutical company dedicated to the development and commercialization of proprietary therapeutics targeting endogenous signaling pathways including the endocannabinoid system. Artelo is rapidly advancing a portfolio of broadly applicable product candidates designed to address significant unmet needs in multiple diseases and conditions, including anorexia, cancer, PTSD, pain, and inflammation. Led by proven biopharmaceutical executives collaborating with highly respected researchers and technology experts, the company applies leading edge scientific, regulatory, and commercial discipline to develop high-impact therapies. More information is available at www.artelobio.com and Twitter: @ArteloBio.

